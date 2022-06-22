Trending
U.S. News
June 22, 2022

Brooklyn Center agrees to pay Daunte Wright's family $3.25M over police fatal shooting

By Darryl Coote
Brooklyn Center agrees to pay Daunte Wright's family $3.25M over police fatal shooting
Brooklyn Center has agreed to pay the family of Daunte Wright $3.25 million in a settlement on Tuesday. Wright was killed in April of last year by police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The Minnesota city of Brooklyn Center has agreed to a $3.25 million settlement with the family of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a White police officer during a traffic stop last year.

Attorneys for Wright's family announced the settlement in a statement to media Tuesday, saying the local police force has also agreed to implement changes to its policies and training.

"The comprehensive settlement in this tragic case will provide a meaningful measure of accountability to the family for their deep loss of a son, sibling and father, and they hope and believe the measures of change to policing, policies and training will create important improvements to the community in Daunte's name," said lawyer Antonio Romanucci.

"Nothing can bring him back, but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives."

RELATED South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over fatal 2020 crash

Specifics concerning changes to the police policies and training have not been reached yet and the agreement will only be finalized when they have been, the attorneys said, adding the changes are expected to include training on de-escalation, police intervention, implicit bias and weapons confusion, among others.

Wright was fatally shot on April 12 of last year by former Brooklyn Center police office Kim Potter following a traffic stop.

Potter was sentenced in February to two years in prison on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death.

RELATED Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids

During the court case, Potter argued that she did intended to shoot Wright but had accidentally grabbed her sidearm instead of her taser.

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu gave Potter a sentence at the lower end of sentencing guidelines, stating she did not abuse her position or authority.

"It is undisputed that officer Potter was in the line of duty, and doing her job in attempting to lawfully arrest Daunte Wright on the warrant when she drew her taser," she said. "Kimberly potter does not present a danger of future crimes."

RELATED Houston college basketball star Darius Lee killed in NYC shooting

Wright's death sparked protests and caused Potter and police chief Tim Gannon to resign.

