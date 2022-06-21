Trending
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week

By Daniel Uria
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641 points Monday as markets rallied from their 10th losing week in 11 sessions. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rallied on Tuesday as markets continued to process the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to combat inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641.47 points, or 2.15%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.45% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.51% at the end of Tuesday's session after markets were closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Major indexes posted their 10th losing session in their past 11 last week with the S&P 500 turning in its worst week since 2020 as investors weighed the possibility of a recession after the Fed ordered a rare .75% interest rate hike.

Tuesday's rebound saw 464 members of the S&P 500 finish the day in the green, with energy as the best performing sector -- up 5.2%.

RELATED Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products

"The outstanding question is whether this is simply a bounce or the bottom," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research said. "I think that this could certainly be a bounce but not the bottom because the one missing ingredient is a fear-based capitulation sell-off."

Brent crude oil futures -- the international benchmark -- traded 1.1% higher to $115.32 per barrel, while the U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, climbed 2% to $111.55 per barrel to lead the rise in energy stocks.

Shares of Diamondback energy gained 8.17%, Exxon Mobil rose 6.22%, Phillips 66 increased 6.04%, Schlumberger climbed 6.01% and Halliburton closed up 5.87%.

RELATED White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices

Major tech stocks were also on the rise Tuesday with Google parent, Alphabet, rising 4.11% while Apple gained 3.28% and Amazon climbed 2.32%.

Bitcoin rose back above $21,000 Tuesday after having fallen below $18,000 for the first time since December 2020 over the weekend.

The 10-year treasury yield also rose to nearly 3.33%.

RELATED Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress in his semi-annual address Wednesday and Thursday, providing a look at the central bank's plans to slow down inflation.

Latest Headlines

Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
June 21 (UPI) -- The United States will form a War Crimes Accountability Team, led by the Justice Department's top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine.
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as the next U.S. treasurer.
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Virginia man convicted in a robbery, allowing him to appeal a certain part of his sentence.
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
June 21 (UPI) -- Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate committee Tuesday that police could have stopped the shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas three minutes after arriving.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
June 21 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson has settled with 20 out of 24 women who accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, their attorney announced Tuesday.
Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill
June 21 (UPI) -- Louisiana's governor signed a new abortion bill Tuesday, which would increase penalties and give the state some of the most restrictive rules in the country.
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
June 21 (UPI) -- State elections officials and workers debunked allegations made by former President Donald Trump about the 2020 presidential election and testified how lies about the so-called "stolen" election upturned their lives.
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
June 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's transgender daughter has petitioned a court to legally change her name and recognize her gender saying she doesn't want to be related to the billionaire Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder.
Chinese official says its Mars sample mission will beat NASA back to Earth
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chinese official says its Mars sample mission will beat NASA back to Earth
June 21 (UPI) -- A senior Chinese space official said on Monday the country is on track to bring back rocks from the surface of Mars two years ahead of the planned joint effort by NASA and the European Space Agency to do the same thing.
Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to end Roundup lawsuits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to end Roundup lawsuits
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Bayer, the maker of Roundup, to end thousands of lawsuits over claims the weedkiller causes cancer.
