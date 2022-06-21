Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2022 / 7:16 PM / Updated at 12:19 AM

Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill

By Sheri Walsh & Darryl Coote
1/2
Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announces senate negotiators have reached agreement on gun legislation with the draft of the bill and a procedural vote expected "soon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday moved forward bipartisan gun legislation that negotiators had agreed upon only hours earlier, which followed weeks of mediation ignited by a series of mass shootings that left scores of Americans dead.

The lawmakers voted 64-34 Tuesday in the provisional vote, with 14 Republicans joining the Democrats, to advance the 80-page bill shortly after it was unveiled by a group of 20 bipartisan Senators.

Advertisement

"This bipartisan compromise will not end gun violence, but it is an important step towards making our nation safer, and it represents the most significant gun safety reforms and violence reduction investments in decades," Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's top Democrat, tweeted following the vote.

"While this does not accomplish everything I wanted, we cannot let perfect be the enemy of good," he said. "Now, let's get it passed."

Advertisement

The bill, which represents the largest federal gun reform legislation in three decades, has garnered support from both sides of the aisle.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement of endorsement for the bill, calling it "a commonsense package of popular steps," while his Democratic counterpart, Chuck Schumer, vowed to have the Senate pass it by week's end.

"Tonight, the Senate took the first steps to move life-saving gun safety legislation in the Senate and we will move to final passage as soon as possible," the New York Democrat said late Tuesday.

RELATED 20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services

The bill was unveiled earlier in the day by a group of lawmakers who last week had announced an agreement for its framework that includes gun restrictions, mental health funding and school security investments in an effort to curb mass shootings.

The group of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, led by Sens. John Corny, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said the package would "protect America's children, keep our schools safe and reduce the threat of violence across our country."

In its final form, the bill closes the so-called boyfriend loophole, which will prohibit convicted domestic abusers and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders from buying guns.

Advertisement

It also funds crisis intervention orders, including "Red Flag" laws, allowing authorities to remove firearms from individuals found to be a threat to themselves or others.

Funds are also included for children and family mental health services and for school safety measures as well as tightens gun purchasing laws by narrowing the definition of a federally licensed firearms dealer, while requiring a review period of mental health records for anyone under the age of 21.

Negotiators had hit a snag over the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortions and could potentially conflict with gun law funding for mental health.

The gun legislation outline did not include a provision supported by President Joe Biden to raise the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years-old.

Lawmakers had been working for days to turn their negotiations into this specific bill that could get Republican's filibuster-proof support in time for a vote before the two-week July 4 recess.

The effort to fashion a gun reform bill came in the wake of last month's deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed and one at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket that left 10 people dead.

Advertisement

In both shootings, the gunman was an 18-year-old armed with assault weapons.

The National Rifle Association issued a statement Tuesday criticizing the bill for putting "unnecessary burdens" on the Second Amendment and warned it could be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases.

"This bill leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials," it said.

However, gun rights activists were quick to voice support for the measure with NAACP President Derrick Johnson saying his organization was "encouraged" by the bipartisan effort.

"When school children, churchgoers and grocery store shoppers are being gunned-down, the perfect cannot be the enemy of the good," Johnson said in a statement. "The bill is a step in the right direction, and any step in the right direction is a step we must take."

Read More

Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal House passes gun package, raising age for semi-automatic weapon purchases

Latest Headlines

Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
June 21 (UPI) -- Voters took to the polls Tuesday evening to decide a trio of primary races in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia.
Three suffer minor injuries from Miami plane fire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three suffer minor injuries from Miami plane fire
June 21 (UPI) -- Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a passenger plane they were aboard caught fire on landing at Miami International Airport, officials said.
Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
June 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it will drop the remaining 31 fraud charges against California attorney Michael Avenatti after he is sentenced on five other charges.
Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire
June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service said it made mistakes during a prescribed burn that led to the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, according to a report released Tuesday.
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
June 21 (UPI) -- Bill Cosby was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975.
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
June 21 (UPI) -- A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez.
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
June 21 (UPI) -- The United States will form a War Crimes Accountability Team, led by the Justice Department's top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine.
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
June 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641 points Monday as markets rallied from their 10th losing week in 11 sessions.
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as the next U.S. treasurer.
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Virginia man convicted in a robbery, allowing him to appeal a certain part of his sentence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement