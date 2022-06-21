Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2022 / 4:14 PM

Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill

By Simon Druker
Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill
Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards signed a new abortion bill Tuesday, which would increase penalties and give the state some of the most restrictive rules in the country. File Photo by Veronica Dominach/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Louisiana's governor signed a new abortion bill Tuesday, which would increase penalties and give the state some of the most restrictive rules in the country.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation, which would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

Advertisement

There are 13 total states with trigger laws, which only take effect if the Supreme Court does as expected.

"I've signed SB 342 by Sen. (Katrina) Jackson. While this legislation is similar to that passed in 2006, which is effective upon Roe v. Wade being overturned, SB 342 expands the exceptions in the 2006 legislation to include instances of medical futility & ectopic pregnancies," Edwards, a Democrat wrote on Twitter.

"My position on abortion has been unwavering. I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact. This does not belie my belief that there should be an exception to the prohibition on abortion for victims of rape and incest."

Advertisement

The law only makes exceptions for abortions in cases of rape or incest if the mother's life is in danger. Edwards said he supported exceptions in both those cases but that vetoing the bill would not have accomplished that.

RELATED Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh

"In fact, vetoing SB 342 would leave fewer exceptions in place than if the bill becomes law and would further confuse whether pregnancy begins at fertilization or implantation. For these reasons, I have signed SB 342 into law," Edwards said in a statement.

The new law increases penalties for abortion providers. It raises possible prison terms from one to five years to a new maximum of 10 years. Minimum fines move from $5,000 to $10,000, while the maximum climbs from $40,000 to $100,000.

The White House has been critical of the legislation as it moved through the state's legislature.

RELATED Abortions in U.S. increased in 2020 for the first time in decades, study says

"The Louisiana legislature has taken the latest step in a growing attack against the fundamental freedoms of Americans," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement earlier in June.

"Louisiana's extreme bill will criminalize abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest and punish reproductive healthcare professionals with up to ten years in prison."

Read More

Iowa Supreme court overturns state constitutional right to abortion

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Virginia man convicted in a robbery, allowing him to appeal a certain part of his sentence.
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
June 21 (UPI) -- Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate committee Tuesday that police could have stopped the shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas three minutes after arriving.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
June 21 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson has settled with 20 out of 24 women who accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, their attorney announced Tuesday.
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
June 21 (UPI) -- State elections officials and workers debunked allegations made by former President Donald Trump about the 2020 presidential election and testified how lies about the so-called "stolen" election upturned their lives.
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
June 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's transgender daughter has petitioned a court to legally change her name and recognize her gender saying she doesn't want to be related to the billionaire Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder.
Chinese official says its Mars sample mission will beat NASA back to Earth
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chinese official says its Mars sample mission will beat NASA back to Earth
June 21 (UPI) -- A senior Chinese space official said on Monday the country is on track to bring back rocks from the surface of Mars two years ahead of the planned joint effort by NASA and the European Space Agency to do the same thing.
Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to end Roundup lawsuits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to end Roundup lawsuits
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Bayer, the maker of Roundup, to end thousands of lawsuits over claims the weedkiller causes cancer.
U.S. bans military use of anti-personnel land mines everywhere except South Korea
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. bans military use of anti-personnel land mines everywhere except South Korea
June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced on Tuesday a change in U.S. military policy that bans the use of anti-personnel land mines everywhere in the world, except for the Korean Peninsula.
Supreme Court rules states cannot exclude religious schools from tuition help
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court rules states cannot exclude religious schools from tuition help
June 21 (UPI) -- State programs that provide money for public school tuition cannot exclude schools that offer religious instruction, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Army veteran from N.Y. becomes second American killed in Ukrainian fighting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Army veteran from N.Y. becomes second American killed in Ukrainian fighting
June 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army veteran was confirmed as the second American killed in Ukraine fighting, his family said in an obituary that was confirmed by the State Department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city; Kremlin says captured U.S. vets could face death
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city; Kremlin says captured U.S. vets could face death
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
Ben Stiller views war devastation in Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
Ben Stiller views war devastation in Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement