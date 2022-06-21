Trending
U.S. News
June 21, 2022 / 6:16 PM

Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Justice Department will form a War Crimes Accountability Team led by its top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland (pictured) confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The United States will form a War Crimes Accountability Team, led by the Justice Department's top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine.

The team will be led by Eli Rosenbaum, who will serve as Counselor for War Crimes Accountability, Garland said in a statement.

Rosenbaum is a 36-year veteran of the Justice Department, having previously served as Director of the Office of Special Investigations. The office is primarily responsible for identifying, denaturalizing and deporting Nazi war criminals.

Hope Olds, acting chief of the Justice Department's Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, will join Rosenbaum, along with several other prosecutors from the section.

The accountability team will bring together the Justice Department's leading experts from several fields, including human rights abuses, war crimes and other atrocities, providing them with a centralized approach while tracking atrocities in Ukraine.

The team will help track reported war crimes in Ukraine during Russia's ongoing invasion, but will also help investigate potential incidents where the United States has jurisdiction. The Justice Department cited the killing or wounding of U.S. journalists as one such example.

"The United States stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's continued aggression and assault on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. America -- and the world -- has seen the many horrific images and read the heart-wrenching accounts of brutality and death that have resulted from Russia's unjust invasion of Ukraine," Garland said in a statement.

"There is no hiding place for war criminals. The U.S. Justice Department will pursue every avenue of accountability for those who commit war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine," Garland said. "Working alongside our domestic and international partners, the Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable every person complicit in the commission of war crimes, torture, and other grave violations during the unprovoked conflict in Ukraine."

