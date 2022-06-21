Trending
June 21, 2022 / 10:42 AM

Biden to give update on 'historic' progress vs. COVID-19, vaccines for kids under 5

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Regulators last week authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer to be given to children under the age of 5. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give an update on Tuesday about the availablility of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5, which was the last segment of the population to get authorization for the shots.

Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on approval for younger children to receive the coronavirus vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer. The shots, which contain smaller vaccine doses, became available on Monday.

"We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated," Walensky said.

Biden is scheduled to give the update at the White House at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization for both vaccines to be administered in children from 6 months to 5 years old.

Biden will detail "historic" progress in fighting COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. According to the CDC, vaccinations nationwide have slowed in recent months, partly because millions have already been vaccinated. Booster shots have also been authorized for all adults, but a second booster has not yet been approved for adults under 50.

CDC data show that about 78% of the U.S. population over the age of 5 have received at least one dose and 71% are fully vaccinated. A little less than half of people over 12 have received a booster and about a quarter of people over 50 have received a second booster.

RELATED COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program

The CDC says that the current seven-day moving average for new U.S. cases is about 100,700. That figure was above 700,000 in January.

RELATED Anti-vax advocate Simone Gold get 60 days in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection

COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily

