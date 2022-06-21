Trending
N.J. confirms first monkeypox infection; Britain tallies 50 new cases

By Darryl Coote
N.J. confirms first monkeypox infection; Britain tallies 50 new cases
New Jersey health officials announced the state's first monkeypox infection on Monday. Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Wikimedia Commons

June 21 (UPI) -- New Jersey health officials have diagnosed the state's first probable case of monkeypox amid a growing outbreak of the rare disease in the United States and around the world.

The State of New Jersey Department of Health announced the diagnosis Monday in a statement, saying the patient tested positive for monkeypox on Saturday.

"At the direction of NJDOH, the individual is isolating at home," it said. "The local health department is conducting contract tracing to identify any individuals who may have been exposed."

No further information about the case was released due to patient confidentiality, it said while adding that most New Jersey residents are not at risk of infection as it spreads through close prolonged contact with an infected person or animal.

RELATED COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily

The sample has been sent for confirmation to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has tallied 113 infections in 20 states and the District of Columbia as of Friday. The United States' first monkeypox case of the year was announced in mid-May.

The New Jersey diagnosis came as British health officials said they have detected an additional 50 cases, for a total of 574, most of whom are men who have sex with other men.

The officials called on the public to be aware of the rare disease's symptoms as they head into the summer festival and event season.

RELATED Borrell: Russia's blockade of Ukraine 'a real war crime'

"If you have a rash with blisters, or any other monkeypox symptoms, don't go to events, meet with friends of have sexual contact," Dr. William Welfare, incident director at Britain's health security agency, said in a statement. "Instead, stay at home."

Monkeypox is a rare disease but there have been cases sprouting up across the world, but particularly in Europe, in nonendemic nations.

The World Health Organization earlier this month warned that there is real risk of the virus of becoming established in those countries.

RELATED Israeli leaders to call for dissolution of Knesset, new elections

On Friday, the U.N. health body said in an update that the virus was present in 42 member states for a total of 2,103 confirmed cases, including one death. Most of those who have been affected are "men who have sex with men who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners."

It said most of the cases have been reported through sexual health or other health services and have a history of travel to countries in Europe and North America.

"The unexpected appearance of monkeypox in several regions in the initial absence of epidemiological links to areas that have historically reported monkeypox suggests that there may have been undetected transmission for some time," it said.

Though the risk to the general public remains low, officials with the U.N. health body have assessed the global health risk to be "moderate" as this is the first time that monkeypox cases have been concurrently reported in multiple countries, which are widely disparate.

"Given the number of countries across several WHO regions reporting cases of monkeypox, it is highly likely that other countries will identify cases and there will be further spread of the virus," it said.

The announcements came ahead of the WHO's International Health Regulations Emergency Committee meeting on Thursday when it will decide if the outbreak merits the designation of being a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said early last week that partners and experts were working on a name change for the monkey virus after some scientists said it was discriminatory.

