Three suffer minor injuries from Miami plane fire

June 21 (UPI) -- Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a passenger plane they were aboard caught fire on landing at Miami International Airport, officials said.

According to airport officials, Red Air flight 203, an MD-82 jetliner, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, caught fire when the landing gear in its nose collapsed.

Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire. @MiamiDadeFire responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result. Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info. pic.twitter.com/06Vs8WuqIB— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 21, 2022

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said responders put out the fire and mitigated fuel spillage.

The passengers were assessed for injuries with three being transported to local area hospitals, they said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava arrived at the scene and said via Twitter that the three passengers only suffered "minor injuries."

The national Transportation Safety Board said it has dispatched investigators who will arrive at the scene Wednesday.