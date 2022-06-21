Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2022 / 10:31 PM

Three suffer minor injuries from Miami plane fire

By Darryl Coote
Three suffer minor injuries from Miami plane fire
Three people were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries Tuesday as a result of an airplane fire at Miami International Airport. Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Twitter

June 21 (UPI) -- Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a passenger plane they were aboard caught fire on landing at Miami International Airport, officials said.

According to airport officials, Red Air flight 203, an MD-82 jetliner, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, caught fire when the landing gear in its nose collapsed.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said responders put out the fire and mitigated fuel spillage.

The passengers were assessed for injuries with three being transported to local area hospitals, they said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava arrived at the scene and said via Twitter that the three passengers only suffered "minor injuries."

The national Transportation Safety Board said it has dispatched investigators who will arrive at the scene Wednesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Six hospitalized after NYC yellow cab jumps curb in Manhattan Officials find missing plane that crashed in Nepal carrying 22 passengers Florida passenger who landed plane after pilot passed out says he had to 'do or die'

Latest Headlines

Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
June 21 (UPI) -- Voters took to the polls Tuesday evening to decide a trio of primary races in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia.
Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
June 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it will drop the remaining 31 fraud charges against California attorney Michael Avenatti after he is sentenced on five other charges.
Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire
June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service said it made mistakes during a prescribed burn that led to the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, according to a report released Tuesday.
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
June 21 (UPI) -- Bill Cosby was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975.
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
June 21 (UPI) -- A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez.
Senate negotiators announce agreement on draft of gun violence bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate negotiators announce agreement on draft of gun violence bill
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have reached a bipartisan agreement on gun legislation with a draft of the new bill and a procedural vote expected "soon," according to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
June 21 (UPI) -- The United States will form a War Crimes Accountability Team, led by the Justice Department's top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine.
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
June 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641 points Monday as markets rallied from their 10th losing week in 11 sessions.
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as the next U.S. treasurer.
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Virginia man convicted in a robbery, allowing him to appeal a certain part of his sentence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement