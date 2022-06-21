Biden to appoint Mohegan tribe chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) described Lynn Malerba's appointment as treasurer as "historic" because she'll be the first Native American to hold the position. Photo courtesy of Janet Yellen/Twitter

June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as the next U.S. treasurer. As the treasurer, she would oversee the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and Fort Knox, and would work with the Federal Reserve. Her signature, along with that of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will appear on the front face of a U.S. paper currency. Advertisement

Malerba will be the first Native American to serve in the role, and it will be the first time a Native American's signature will be included on U.S. currency.

Biden announced his intention to appoint Malerba as treasurer ahead of Yellen's visit to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

"I am deeply honored that Chief Malerba will serve as the nation's Treasurer and spearhead the department's new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs. This is an historic appointment," Yellen said.

"Her leadership and experience will deepen our commitment to help expand economic opportunities for all Tribal communities."

Malerba was named the 18th chief of the Connecticut-based Mohegan Tribe in 2010, a lifetime appointment. She previously served as chairwoman of the tribe's council, and served as executive director of its Health and Human Services. Before working for the tribe, she was a registered nurse.

"I am honored and humbled by Secretary Yellen and the Biden administration's commitment to ensuring that all voices are heard by treasury as we work together to create an equitable and just society," Malerba said.

"It is especially important that our Native voices are respected. This appointment underscores this administration's commitment to doing just that. I am excited to serve our communities as treasurer and for the work ahead."

