Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2022 / 8:07 PM

Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975

By Daniel Uria
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Bill Cosby was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday found Bill Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1975.

The jury of eight women and four men found Cosby, 84, liable for damages and awarded the plaintiff, Judy Huth, $500,000.

Advertisement

"I feel vindicated," Huth told a reporter after the verdict was delivered.

Huth filed the civil lawsuit in 2014, but civil suits were largely put on hold as prosecutors pursued a criminal case in Pennsylvania that resulted in a 2018 conviction on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand.

RELATED Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits

In the complaint, she said she and a group of other girls met Cosby at a park where he was filming a movie.

She said that Cosby invited the girls to join him at his tennis club and from there invited them to a house where he served them multiple alcoholic drinks before taking them to the Playboy Mansion.

Huth further said Cosby knew how old she and her friend were and directed them to say they were 19 if any of the Playboy bunnies asked their age.

RELATED Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis at center of sexual assault claim in Italy

While in the mansion, Huth said Cosby took her to a bedroom and sexually molested her.

Advertisement

Jury deliberations were forced to restart Monday after the panel left the question of whether Cosby acted with "malice, oppression or fraud" -- which would trigger punitive damages -- unanswered by day's end on Friday

Jurors had reached a verdict on the eight other questions on the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Court, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, and whether Cosby had reason to know her age, among other questions.

RELATED Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault case

Cosby, who has denied all allegations of sexual assault, was released from prison last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled his 2018 criminal conviction, fuling that there was a due process violation because Cosby had an agreement with a previous prosecutor that he wouldn't be charged in the case.

Latest Headlines

Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
June 21 (UPI) -- A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez.
Senate negotiators announce agreement on draft of gun violence bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate negotiators announce agreement on draft of gun violence bill
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have reached a bipartisan agreement on gun legislation with a draft of the new bill and a procedural vote expected "soon," according to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
June 21 (UPI) -- Voters in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia will cast votes in primary elections Tuesday night to determine who will advance to November's general race.
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
June 21 (UPI) -- The United States will form a War Crimes Accountability Team, led by the Justice Department's top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine.
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
June 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641 points Monday as markets rallied from their 10th losing week in 11 sessions.
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as the next U.S. treasurer.
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Virginia man convicted in a robbery, allowing him to appeal a certain part of his sentence.
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
June 21 (UPI) -- Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate committee Tuesday that police could have stopped the shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas three minutes after arriving.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
June 21 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson has settled with 20 out of 24 women who accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, their attorney announced Tuesday.
Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill
June 21 (UPI) -- Louisiana's governor signed a new abortion bill Tuesday, which would increase penalties and give the state some of the most restrictive rules in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement