June 21, 2022 / 7:12 PM

Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Voters in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia will cast votes in primary elections Tuesday night to determine who will advance to November's general race. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Voters will take to the polls Tuesday evening to decide a trio of primary races in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump's influence looms over Tuesday's races as he has endorsed both Alabama Senate candidates at various points.

Candidates in Virginia will also seek to unseat Jan. 6 House committee member Rep. Elaine Luria, as a pair of Democratic candidates are vying to replace Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who testified before the committee Thursday.

Alabama

Katie Britt, a former top aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Rep. Mo Brooks, will face off in a runoff to determine who will run against Democratic nominee Will Boyd to fill Shelby's seat in the U.S. Senate in November.

Trump initially backed Brooks, who was once a staunch loyalist, but withdrew his endorsement after he dropped in the polls, stating that Brooks sought to "move on" from the 2020 election that the former president still falsely claims he won.

He then shifted his endorsement to Britt, who has embraced his claims of election fraud.

RELATED 'Big lie' vigilantism is on the rise; big tech is failing to respond

Virginia

Luria, who has represented Virginia's 2nd district since 2019, faces challenges brought on by redistricting as her home in Norfolk was jettisoned from the district and a significant amount of rural terrain was added.

Under the new, more GOP-friendly landscape, Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans will face off against Jarome Bell, who has also carried Trump's claims of election fraud.

RELATED Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election

Luria, Kiggans and Bell are all Navy veterans seeking to claim victory in the district which now contains only one in five voters who are on active duty in the military or veterans.

Other candidates vying to win the primary include Tommy Altman and Andy Baan.

Kiggans has led the field in fundraising and took a jab at Luria's role on the Jan. 6 committee while greeting voters at a polling site Tuesday.

"There was not a single person I talked to or a single door I knocked on where someone wanted to talk about the Jan. 6 commission," Kiggans said. "They want to talk about gas prices and grocery prices and the economy, the economy, the economy. They want to know what we're going to do to lower gas prices, which really affects the price of everything."

Tuesday also features a race for the right to challenge Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's 7th Congressional district.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, Army Special Forces veteran Derrick Anderson and Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega are among the top Republicans in the field.

Georgia

Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Rep. Dee Dawkins Haigler are also facing off in a runoff to determine who will win the Democratic nominee to challenge Raffensperger in November.

Raffensperger on Thursday testified before the House Jan. 6 committee that his office investigated "every single allegation" made by Trump about the election and found no evidence of widespread fraud.

In the state's new 2nd district, Jeremy Hunt, is one of two Black Republicans seeking to win a seat in Congress.

Hunt, a West Point graduate and former Army captain is facing off against Chris West, a White Air National Guard officer who has sought to tie himself to Trump.

Meanwhile, Vernon Jones, a former State representative and longtime Democrat who jumped over to the GOP after endorsing Trump in 2020 is facing off against Mike Collins, who has received the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp in the 10th district.

