Sovereign citizens arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs

June 20 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested in California over the weekend, found with guns and explosives while claiming to be so-called sovereign citizens, police confirmed Monday.
Officers initially stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Twentynine Palms Highway, outside Joshua Tree National Park. They found live ammunition, black gunpowder, and an improvised military-grade explosive device inside the vehicle, according to deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Basin Sheriff's Station.