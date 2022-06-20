Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2022 / 2:54 PM

Sovereign citizens arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs

By Simon Druker
Sovereign citizens arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
Three people were arrested in California over the weekend, found with guns and explosives while claiming to be so-called sovereign citizen, police confirmed Monday. Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

June 20 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested in California over the weekend, found with guns and explosives while claiming to be so-called sovereign citizens, police confirmed Monday.

Officers initially stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Twentynine Palms Highway, outside Joshua Tree National Park. They found live ammunition, black gunpowder, and an improvised military-grade explosive device inside the vehicle, according to deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Basin Sheriff's Station.

Advertisement

"While continuing to investigate, deputies learned additional explosives were located on a property in Johnson Valley," the department said in a release.

With the help of bomb and arson specialists, officers searched the remote sovereign citizen compound in Johnson Valley, Calif. They found further military-grade explosives, ammunition, and firearms and also arrested a woman at the compound.

David Russell, Jeffrey Russell, and Venus Mooney are all from Johnson Valley. All three have been charged with possession of an explosive device and possession of a controlled substance while armed. They are being held without bail, ahead of their next court appearance.

Sovereign citizens reject government authority in any form. The movement is growing, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Advertisement

Read More

Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting

Latest Headlines

Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
Forecasts indicate that dangerous and record-challenging heat is expected for the remainder of the week in the south-central United States.
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
June 20 (UPI) -- The average price of gasoline remained below $5 per gallon on Monday according to figures released by AAA, continuing a modest decline from last week's record highs.
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
June 20 (UPI) -- The Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona is 40% contained and has burned more than 20,000 acres, according to InciWeb. The fire 40 miles southwest of Tucson could force evacuations if conditions "rapidly deteriorate."
Workers at Maryland store become 1st Apple employees in U.S. to vote for union
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Workers at Maryland store become 1st Apple employees in U.S. to vote for union
June 20 (UPI) -- In a historic vote over the weekend, Apple employees in Maryland voted to unionize -- the first time the tech giant has faced such a proposition with their workers in the United States.
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands were delayed over the weekend due to various factors, including staffing shortages and severe weather.
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
June 20 (UPI) -- A new law restricting imports from China's western Xinjiang Province goes into effect on Tuesday, giving U.S. customs officials broad authority to stop goods linked to forced labor of the Uighur minority.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
June 20 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the national holiday of Juneteenth, which marks the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
June 20 (UPI) -- A government attorney for the Philippines was shot and killed while traveling in an Uber to the Philadelphia airport, authorities and officials said.
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
June 20 (UPI) -- Republicans in Texas adopted a party platform over the weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 presidential election and calls homosexuality "an abnormal lifestyle choice."
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
June 19 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting that erupted Sunday evening at an unpermitted Washington, D.C., event with hundreds of people in attendance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement