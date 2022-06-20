Trending
June 20, 2022 / 7:41 PM

Six hospitalized after NYC yellow cab jumps curb in Manhattan

By Daniel Uria

June 20 (UPI) -- Six people were injured Monday afternoon after a cab jumped a curb and struck a cyclist and multiple pedestrians in New York City.

New York City Police Department Deputy Chief John Chell said in a press conference that a yellow cab was turning left on 29th and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan at around 1 p.m. when it struck a cyclist.

Following the initial collision, the cab slowed down and mounted a curb at which point Chell said the driver sped up and struck two women on the sidewalk and pinned them to a wall.

A total of six people, including the driver were hospitalized. Three were in critical condition and the other three were non-critical, Chell said.

Following the crash, Chell said more than a dozen bystanders worked together to lift the cab off of the women.

"A remarkable scene took place," he said. "About 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women."

The cab driver was evaluated and released from the hospital, CBS News reported.

Police said the crash appeared to have been accidental but the highway investigation team will launch a probe into the incident.

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris makes surprise Juneteenth appearance at Washington museum
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Kamala Harris makes surprise Juneteenth appearance at Washington museum
June 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglass Mayer surprised students Monday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture as they learned about the federal holiday Juneteenth.
Deal to include tribes in Bears Ears Monument management signed in Utah
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Deal to include tribes in Bears Ears Monument management signed in Utah
June 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has reached a first-of-its-kind agreement with five Native American tribes to participate in the management of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
June 20 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
June 20 (UPI) -- A massive fire in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest has grown to 11,000 acres and is 50% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service as it ruled out natural causes Monday.
Yellowstone National Park to reopen some entrances Wednesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Yellowstone National Park to reopen some entrances Wednesday
June 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park will reopen its eastern, southern and western entrances following damage caused by severe flooding last week.
Biden could decide on gas tax holiday by 'end of the week'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden could decide on gas tax holiday by 'end of the week'
June 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden could decide whether to suspend the federal gas tax by the end of the week to ease soaring prices at the pump.
'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
June 20 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested in California over the weekend, found with guns and explosives while claiming to be so-called sovereign citizens, police confirmed Monday.
Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
Forecasts indicate that dangerous and record-challenging heat is expected for the remainder of the week in the south-central United States.
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
June 20 (UPI) -- The average price of gasoline remained below $5 per gallon on Monday according to figures released by AAA, continuing a modest decline from last week's record highs.
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
June 20 (UPI) -- The Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona is 40% contained and has burned more than 20,000 acres, according to InciWeb. The fire 40 miles southwest of Tucson could force evacuations if conditions "rapidly deteriorate."
