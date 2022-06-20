Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Workers at Maryland store become 1st Apple employees in U.S. to vote for union

By Sommer Brokaw
Workers at Maryland store become 1st Apple employees in U.S. to vote for union
The vote in Towson, Md., was the first by any Apple employees in the United States to support unionization. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- In a historic vote over the weekend, Apple employees in Maryland voted to unionize -- the first time the tech giant has faced such a proposition with their workers in the United States.

Workers at the Apple store in Towson, Md., just one of nearly 300 U.S. locations, voted to organize on Saturday.

Advertisement

About 110 workers were eligible to vote. Sixty-five voted to unionize and 33 voted against organizing under the Apple Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, or AppleCORE.

The National Labor Relations Board announced the union election result. Apple did not immediately comment on the vote.

RELATED Vince McMahon steps back as WWE chairman, CEO amid investigation

AppleCORE and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers told Apple CEO Tim Cook of the unionizing effort last month to "access to rights we do not currently have." The Apple workers in Towson released a video in May explaining why they wanted to organize.

"We talk about this country as a place where democracy thrives, but we work 80% of our lives in an environment where we have no democracy, we have no vote in things that affect us," employee Kevin Gallagher says in the video.

Advertisement

Workers in the video also asked for better wages and COVID-19 protections, and noted that Cook earned almost $100 million at Apple last year.

RELATED SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives

The Towson store was the first in the United States to hold a union election. A store in Atlanta had been planning a vote, but later withdrew the request -- saying that "Apple's repeated violations of the National Labor Relations Act have made a free and fair election impossible."

Last month, Vice reported a leaked memo from Apple to its store managers with anti-union talking points.

There aren't any other union elections scheduled for Apple workers, but employees at a New York store are collecting signatures to petition for a vote, in association with the Communications Workers of America. Workers in Kentucky have also been petitioning to hold a union vote.

RELATED Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy

RELATED Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'

Latest Headlines

Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
June 20 (UPI) -- The average price of gasoline remained below $5 per gallon on Monday according to figures released by AAA, continuing a modest decline from last week's record highs.
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
June 20 (UPI) -- The Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona is 40% contained and has burned more than 20,000 acres, according to InciWeb. The fire 40 miles southwest of Tucson could force evacuations if conditions "rapidly deteriorate."
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands were delayed over the weekend due to various factors, including staffing shortages and severe weather.
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
June 20 (UPI) -- A new law restricting imports from China's western Xinjiang Province goes into effect on Tuesday, giving U.S. customs officials broad authority to stop goods linked to forced labor of the Uighur minority.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
June 20 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the national holiday of Juneteenth, which marks the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
June 20 (UPI) -- A government attorney for the Philippines was shot and killed while traveling in an Uber to the Philadelphia airport, authorities and officials said.
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
June 20 (UPI) -- Republicans in Texas adopted a party platform over the weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 presidential election and calls homosexuality "an abnormal lifestyle choice."
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
June 19 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting that erupted Sunday evening at an unpermitted Washington, D.C., event with hundreds of people in attendance.
People, dogs jump into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
People, dogs jump into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire said three people were treated at a local hospital after they were forced to jump into the Piscataqua River with their two dogs as the yacht they were aboard became engulfed in flames.
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
June 19 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that a recession is not "inevitable" as the White House and Federal Reserve take aggressive steps to curb record inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement