Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2022 / 7:38 PM

Kamala Harris makes surprise Juneteenth appearance at Washington museum

By Sheri Walsh
1/5
Kamala Harris makes surprise Juneteenth appearance at Washington museum
Vice President Kamala Harris greets children at an art class Monday as she visits the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. to mark a Juneteenth. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a group of children Monday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., as they learned about Juneteenth.

The first Black woman to serve as vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were greeted with cheers from the elementary schoolers as they entered the room.

Advertisement

Harris spoke briefly to the children and their parents about the new federal holiday.

"Today is a day to celebrate the principle of freedom and think about it in terms of the context of history, knowing that Black people in America were not free for 400 years of slavery," Harris said.

RELATED Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday

"And then with the Emancipation Proclamation and the Civil War, it required America to really ask itself, 'Who is free?', 'How do we define freedom?'" she added.

The vice president said freedom is "our God-given right" and is "your birthright," but told the children that it was taken during slavery.

Harris asked the students, "Around the world, do all people have freedom? Are there those who are without freedom?"

RELATED Biden signs law creating Juneteenth federal holiday

She concluded by saying Juneteenth "is a day to celebrate the principle of freedom but [also] to speak about it honestly and accurately both in the context of history and current application."

Advertisement

The vice president then greeted each student and their parents as Emhoff looked on.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves being held in Galveston, Texas, were informed President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

RELATED First Juneteenth federal holiday causes workplace scramble

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a law formally making Juneteenth a federal holiday, calling it "one of the greatest honors" of his presidency.

Latest Headlines

Six hospitalized after NYC yellow cab jumps curb in Manhattan
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Six hospitalized after NYC yellow cab jumps curb in Manhattan
June 20 (UPI) -- Six people were injured Monday afternoon after a cab jumped a curb and struck a cyclist and multiple pedestrians in New York City.
Deal to include tribes in Bears Ears Monument management signed in Utah
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Deal to include tribes in Bears Ears Monument management signed in Utah
June 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has reached a first-of-its-kind agreement with five Native American tribes to participate in the management of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
June 20 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
June 20 (UPI) -- A massive fire in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest has grown to 11,000 acres and is 50% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service as it ruled out natural causes Monday.
Yellowstone National Park to reopen some entrances Wednesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yellowstone National Park to reopen some entrances Wednesday
June 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park will reopen its eastern, southern and western entrances following damage caused by severe flooding last week.
Biden could decide on gas tax holiday by 'end of the week'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden could decide on gas tax holiday by 'end of the week'
June 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden could decide whether to suspend the federal gas tax by the end of the week to ease soaring prices at the pump.
'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
June 20 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested in California over the weekend, found with guns and explosives while claiming to be so-called sovereign citizens, police confirmed Monday.
Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
Forecasts indicate that dangerous and record-challenging heat is expected for the remainder of the week in the south-central United States.
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
June 20 (UPI) -- The average price of gasoline remained below $5 per gallon on Monday according to figures released by AAA, continuing a modest decline from last week's record highs.
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
June 20 (UPI) -- The Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona is 40% contained and has burned more than 20,000 acres, according to InciWeb. The fire 40 miles southwest of Tucson could force evacuations if conditions "rapidly deteriorate."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan
Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement