Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres

The Contreras wildfire, sparked by lightning, has burned more than 20,000 acres in southern Arizona and could force more evacuations. Photo courtesy of NOIRLab

June 20 (UPI) -- The Contreras wildfire has scorched 20,360 acres in southern Arizona and could force more evacuations due to "significant danger." The fire, burning about 40 miles southwest of Tucson, was 40% contained Monday, according to incident information system InciWeb. The Pima County Sheriff's Department warned residents in the path of the fire to "get ready" to evacuate. Advertisement

Residents in the Hay Hook Ranch Estates area should "consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends," the sheriff's department said. "Grab your emergency go kit. Keep mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock."

Until then, residents are being warned to "stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials," the sheriff's department said. "Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate."

The Contreras fire has been burning since June 11, when lightning struck a remote ridge on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. The rugged terrain made it difficult for firefighters to access the area, as heavy winds and dry conditions spread flames 29.4 square miles.

On Friday, the fire damaged four buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory and forced the evacuation of a small community north of the mountain.

"All of the telescope domes are still standing, but four non-scientific structures were lost during the run of the fire on the morning of June 17," according to a NoirLab statement.

"Astronomical facilities and instrumentation appear intact, but assessments of damage to equipment will only begin once conditions allow for safe entry into the area."

Fire officials said they hope the 300 firefighters working the wildfire can have it fully contained by Sunday.