Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2022 / 8:56 AM

More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
Staff shortages for airlines and severe weather came as air travel in the United States experienced its busiest days of the year so far -- with about 2.4 million passengers passing through airport security on Friday and another 2.1 million on Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands were delayed over the weekend due to various factors, including staffing shortages and severe weather.

According to FlightAware, there were 921 cancellations on Sunday and 6,100 delays at U.S. airports.

Advertisement

The troubles followed thousands of other flight cancellations and delays in the United States going back to Thursday. Since then, almost 20,000 flights have been canceled or delayed.

"This has been another travel Armageddon weekend," InteleTravel President James Ferrara told USA Today. "But it's not isolated, or really a surprise."

RELATED Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe

There were new cancellations and delays by early Monday, as well -- but the number of canceled flights was under 300, according to FlightAware. There were about 1,700 delays. Newark Liberty International Airport, one of three major airports in the New York City metro area, had the most cancellations early Monday.

Staff shortages for airlines and severe weather came as air travel in the United States experienced its busiest days of the year so far -- with about 2.4 million passengers passing through airport security on Friday and another 2.1 million on Saturday.

"We're in a boom time for travel. We're blowing away all records, all previous years. So you've got this surge in demand, and you've got limitations on staffing," Ferrara said.

Air travel in the United States is expected to boom again in two weeks, when millions will travel over the Fourth of July weekend. The holiday falls on a Monday this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Advertisement

Jason Reisinger, American Airlines' managing director of global network planning, said the entire airline industry is trying to adjust schedules to accommodate rising passenger demand.

"[We are] working schedules early on so that there will be supportable early on so we have as few hiccups as we can on a given day," Reisinger told WRAL-TV, adding that American carriers are adding 12,000 pilots to fill backlogs.

"It takes a long time to get someone trained and up to speed and have enough flight hours to command one of these aircraft," he said. "So, how do we get ahead of the curve and just help people choose to do that?"

RELATED White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.

Air travel is expected to see another busy weekend around the Fourth of July in two weeks, which falls on a Monday this year. Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the preceding weekend and into the holiday.

Read More

Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end

Latest Headlines

Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
June 20 (UPI) -- A new law restricting imports from China's western Xinjiang Province goes into effect on Tuesday, giving U.S. customs officials broad authority to stop goods linked to forced labor of the Uighur minority.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
June 20 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the national holiday of Juneteenth, which marks the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
June 20 (UPI) -- A government attorney for the Philippines was shot and killed while traveling in an Uber to the Philadelphia airport, authorities and officials said.
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
June 20 (UPI) -- Republicans in Texas adopted a party platform over the weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 presidential election and calls homosexuality "an abnormal lifestyle choice."
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
June 19 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting that erupted Sunday evening at an unpermitted Washington, D.C., event with hundreds of people in attendance.
People, dogs jump into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
People, dogs jump into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire said three people were treated at a local hospital after they were forced to jump into the Piscataqua River with their two dogs as the yacht they were aboard became engulfed in flames.
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
June 19 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that a recession is not "inevitable" as the White House and Federal Reserve take aggressive steps to curb record inflation.
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread.
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
While the heat early this week is set to be intense for many, forecasters say the duration of the worst heat will be much shorter when compared to the last hazardous stretch.
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
June 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched three missions in just over 36 hours, including two from Florida's Space Coast with most recent a two-stage Falcon 9 early Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement