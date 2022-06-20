Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2022 / 5:02 PM

Yellowstone National Park to reopen some entrances Wednesday

By Daniel Uria
Yellowstone National Park to reopen some entrances Wednesday
Yellowstone National Park will reopen its eastern, southern and western entrances following damage caused by severe flooding last week. Photo courtesy of Yellowstone National Park

June 20 (UPI) -- Portions of Yellowstone National Park will reopen Wednesday after flooding forced the park to close last week.

The Park Service on Saturday announced that the eastern, southern and western entrances to the park will be reopened Wednesday, allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park.

Advertisement

The park's northern loop will remain closed until further notice due to flooding damage.

"We have made tremendous progress in a very short amount of time but have a long way to go," Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. "We have an aggressive plan for recovery in the north and resumption of operations in the south."

RELATED Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.

To prevent the park from being overwhelmed with visitors, the park is implementing a new system that will allow visitors to enter the park based on the final digit of their vehicle's license plate.

Visitors with odd-numbered license plates will be allowed to enter the park on odd dates, while those whose plates end with an even number can enter on even dates. Visitors with reservations will be allowed to enter the park regardless of their license plate number.

Advertisement

Satellite imagery released Thursday showed that the flooding -- spurred by heavy rain and snowmelt -- caused "extremely hazardous" conditions throughout the 3,472-square-mile park, which spreads across Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

RELATED Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans

Park officials on Sunday said they would spend $50 million to restore temporary access to the northern part of the park, including Gardiner and Cooke City, Mont.

"We realize there is much challenging work ahead, and we will do everything we can to support the park, partners, concessioners and gateway communities on the road to recovery," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said.

RELATED Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India

Latest Headlines

Biden could decide on gas tax holiday by 'end of the week'
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Biden could decide on gas tax holiday by 'end of the week'
June 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden could decide whether to suspend the federal gas tax by the end of the week to ease soaring prices at the pump.
'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
June 20 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested in California over the weekend, found with guns and explosives while claiming to be so-called sovereign citizens, police confirmed Monday.
Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Heat dome to keep central U.S. sweltering throughout the week
Forecasts indicate that dangerous and record-challenging heat is expected for the remainder of the week in the south-central United States.
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gas prices continue modest decline; U.S. average under $5
June 20 (UPI) -- The average price of gasoline remained below $5 per gallon on Monday according to figures released by AAA, continuing a modest decline from last week's record highs.
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona burns more than 20,000 acres
June 20 (UPI) -- The Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona is 40% contained and has burned more than 20,000 acres, according to InciWeb. The fire 40 miles southwest of Tucson could force evacuations if conditions "rapidly deteriorate."
Workers at Maryland store become 1st Apple employees in U.S. to vote for union
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Workers at Maryland store become 1st Apple employees in U.S. to vote for union
June 20 (UPI) -- In a historic vote over the weekend, Apple employees in Maryland voted to unionize -- the first time the tech giant has faced such a proposition with their workers in the United States.
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands were delayed over the weekend due to various factors, including staffing shortages and severe weather.
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
June 20 (UPI) -- A new law restricting imports from China's western Xinjiang Province goes into effect on Tuesday, giving U.S. customs officials broad authority to stop goods linked to forced labor of the Uighur minority.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
June 20 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the national holiday of Juneteenth, which marks the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
June 20 (UPI) -- A government attorney for the Philippines was shot and killed while traveling in an Uber to the Philadelphia airport, authorities and officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement