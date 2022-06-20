Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2022 / 8:18 AM

Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect

By Thomas Maresca
Human-rights based U.S. ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region takes effect
A new U.S. law banning imports of products with ties to forced labor in China's Xinjiang Province goes into effect on Tuesday, which will impact a range of sectors including apparel, produce and solar panels. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- A new law restricting imports from China's western Xinjiang Province goes into effect on Tuesday, giving U.S. customs officials broad authority to stop goods linked to forced labor of the region's mostly Muslim Uighur minority from entering the country.

Researchers say that an estimated 1 million Uighurs have been held in re-education camps in Xinjiang, where they are subject to abuses that include torture, forced labor and forced sterilization.

Advertisement

The White House has described China's treatment of the minority population as "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity."

Under the law, which Congress passed in December, U.S. customs agents will act under the presumption that goods made wholly or in part in Xinjiang, or produced by entities in China linked to forced labor, are not eligible to be imported.

RELATED China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier

High-priority sectors for enforcement include cotton, apparel, tomatoes and polysilicon -- a key material used in solar panels -- according to an enforcement strategy released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday.

"Our department is committed to ending the abhorrent practice of forced labor around the globe," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "We must combat these inhumane and exploitative practices while ensuring that legitimate goods can enter at our ports and reach American businesses and consumers as quickly as possible."

Advertisement

Mayorkas added that China "continues to systemically oppress and exploit Uighurs and other Muslim-majority communities" in Xinjiang.

RELATED China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope

Beijing has consistently denied any accusation of forced labor. Last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the claim a "big lie made by anti-China forces." He added that the new U.S. law "is nothing but a pretext used by the U.S. side in an effort to seek political manipulation for the sheer purpose of destabilizing Xinjiang and containing China's development."

Products from Xinjiang will be allowed to enter the United States only if there is "clear and convincing evidence" that goods were not produced with forced labor -- with the burden of proof falling on importers, who must map their supply chains at every point from raw materials to finished goods.

In the run-up to the law taking effect, importers signaled their concerns about compliance. Brain Lowry, senior vice president of the advocacy group United States Council for International Business, said at an April public hearing that guidelines for enforcement were "opaque" and would hamper trade.

RELATED China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report

"Delays threaten business operations through cascading impacts on manufacturing, distribution and logistics," he said.

Rights groups, however, celebrated the law and pressed Washington to vigorously enforce it.

Advertisement

"The new U.S. law means it's no longer business as usual for companies profiting from forced labor in China, and Xinjiang especially," Jim Wormington, senior researcher for corporate accountability at Human Rights Watch, said Monday.

"It's vital for U.S. Customs to send a message to businesses, China, and the American public that the U.S. government will not ignore forced labor and crimes against humanity against the Uighur people," he said.

Latest Headlines

More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands were delayed over the weekend due to various factors, including staffing shortages and severe weather.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday
June 20 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the national holiday of Juneteenth, which marks the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
June 20 (UPI) -- A government attorney for the Philippines was shot and killed while traveling in an Uber to the Philadelphia airport, authorities and officials said.
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
June 20 (UPI) -- Republicans in Texas adopted a party platform over the weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 presidential election and calls homosexuality "an abnormal lifestyle choice."
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Boy killed, 3 injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' event in D.C.
June 19 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting that erupted Sunday evening at an unpermitted Washington, D.C., event with hundreds of people in attendance.
People, dogs jump into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
People, dogs jump into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire said three people were treated at a local hospital after they were forced to jump into the Piscataqua River with their two dogs as the yacht they were aboard became engulfed in flames.
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
June 19 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that a recession is not "inevitable" as the White House and Federal Reserve take aggressive steps to curb record inflation.
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread.
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
While the heat early this week is set to be intense for many, forecasters say the duration of the worst heat will be much shorter when compared to the last hazardous stretch.
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
June 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched three missions in just over 36 hours, including two from Florida's Space Coast with most recent a two-stage Falcon 9 early Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement