Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2022 / 2:15 AM

Texas Republicans approve platform rejecting Biden's election as illegitimate

By Darryl Coote
Texas Republicans approve platform rejecting Biden's election as illegitimate
The Texas Republican Party has adopted a platform that includes rejecting the election win of President Jo Biden. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Republicans in Texas adopted a party platform over the weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 presidential election, calls homosexuality "an abnormal lifestyle choice" and rebukes GOP senators who recently negotiated a bipartisan gun agreement.

Texans approved the far-right platform during the Texas State Republican Convention, which ended Saturday.

Advertisement

The more than 270 resolutions were presented in a 40-page document that states the Texas Republican Party believes the election of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States violated the Constitution and that there was "substantial election fraud in key metropolitan areas."

The party approved the unfounded and debunked election fraud allegations while calling on all Republicans to "ensure election integrity."

RELATED City of Uvalde, Texas, using legal maneuvers to block release of shooting info

Republican-led states have been seeking to implement voting restrictions as election integrity measures in the wake of former President Donald Trump losing the 2020 general election, which Trump administration officials deemed it to have been the most secure in U.S. history.

Advertisement

Despite this evidence, the Texas GOP said it rejected the results of the election and "hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States."

The move comes amid a series of congressional hearings by a bipartisan select committing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capital. The hearings have presented a case that blames Trump for inciting an alleged insurrection attempt to overthrow the results of the general election.

RELATED Angela Bassett: Juneteenth is 'for anyone who has felt unseen'

The party also adopted the policy that "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice" and that it opposes "all efforts to validate transgender identity."

"We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction or belief in traditional values," it states. "No one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification."

Texas has sought to implement a series of laws affecting LGBTQ people, including a bill that restricts transgender youth participation in sports and another censoring discussing gender identity discussions in school. Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a directive for state officials to investigate the parents of transgender youth who receive gender-affirming care, which was blocked by a state judge earlier this month.

Advertisement

The document also rejects a bipartisan gun agreement fashioned by senators following several high-profile mass shootings, including one at a Texas elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The platform rejected the legislation, stating "all gun control is a violation of the Second Amendment and our God given rights."

It also rebuked the 10 Republican senators who negotiated the bill, including Sen. John Cronyn of Texas who was booed during the event.

"An entire classroom was massacred with an AR-15 just 280 miles from this stage, and the Texas GOP is loudly booing someone for proposing even the mildest of gun safety legislation," the Texas Democratic Party tweeted.

James Wesolek, communications director of the Republican Party of Texas, said resolutions on Biden and rebuking the Republican senators was approved during a voice vote Saturday with those concerning homosexuality and others approved by a platform committee using paper ballots, the results of which were still pending late Sunday, The New York Times reported.

Read More

Kamala Harris launches online abuse task force

Latest Headlines

15-year-old killed, three injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' Washington, D.C., event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
15-year-old killed, three injured in shooting at 'unpermitted' Washington, D.C., event
June 19 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting that erupted Sunday evening at an unpermitted Washington, D.C., event with hundreds of people in attendance.
Three people, two dogs jump overboard into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Three people, two dogs jump overboard into New Hampshire river as yacht burns
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire said three people were treated at a local hospital after they were forced to jump into the Piscataqua River with their two dogs as the yacht they were aboard became engulfed in flames.
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
June 19 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that a recession is not "inevitable" as the White House and Federal Reserve take aggressive steps to curb record inflation.
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread.
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
While the heat early this week is set to be intense for many, forecasters say the duration of the worst heat will be much shorter when compared to the last hazardous stretch.
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
June 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched three missions in just over 36 hours, including two from Florida's Space Coast with most recent a two-stage Falcon 9 early Sunday.
Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
June 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while taking a ride Saturday in Delaware but appeared unhurt, quickly bouncing up and declaring, "I'm good."
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
June 18 (UPI) -- Two people died and 10 others were rescued from the waters of the Atlantic Ocean after two boats collided near Key Biscayne, Fla., the Coast Guard said Saturday.
CDC approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5
June 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children under 5 for the first time following their approval on Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 
Philadelphia firefighter dies in collapsed building, 5 others injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia firefighter dies in collapsed building, 5 others injured
June 18 (UPI) -- A building collapsed after catching fire Saturday in Philadelphia, trapping five firefighters, one of whom died, and a city inspector, local authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years
Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement