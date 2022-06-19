Advertisement
U.S. News
June 19, 2022 / 5:02 PM

Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that a recession is not "inevitable" as the White House and Federal Reserve take aggressive steps to curb record inflation. File Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that a recession is not "inevitable" as the Biden administration makes efforts to tackle record inflation.

Appearing on ABC News' This Week, Yellen noted that President Joe Biden has made bringing down inflation his "top priority" while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has also set out to lower inflation "while maintaining a strong labor market."

Advertisement

"That's going to take skill and luck, but, I believe it's possible," Yellen said." I don't think a recession is inevitable."

The Labor Department's most recent Consumer Price Index showed that inflation, already at 40-year highs, rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May.

RELATED Russia cuts gas supply to Europe as Germany warns citizens to conserve

Powell and the Fed on Wednesday ordered a .75% interest rate hike, the highest since 1994 -- just before the U.S. economy boomed for the remainder of the 1990s -- as he attempted to steer the economy to a so-called "soft landing" by lowering inflation without triggering a recession.

Advertisement

Yellen on Sunday said she did "expect the economy to slow," while maintaining that a recession can still be avoided.

"It's been growing at a very rapid rate ... as the labor market has recovered and we have reached full employment," she said. "It's natural now that we expect a transition to steady and stable growth, but I don' think a recession is at all inevitable."

RELATED Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says

When pressed on how likely it was that a recession could still occur, Yellen cited data showing "consumer spending remains very strong" despite higher food and energy prices.

"Bank balances are high," she said. "It's clear that most consumers, even lower-income households, continue to have buffer stocks of savings that will enable them to maintain spending. So I don't see a drop-off in consumer spending as a likely cause of the recession in the months ahead. And the labor market is very strong, arguably the strongest of the post-war period."

With the price of gasoline nearing an average of $5 per gallon nationally, Yellen said that a federal gas tax was "an idea that's certainly worth considering" while adding that Biden wants "to do anything he possibly can to help consumers."

RELATED Inflation for U.S. producers up almost 11% over past year, federal index shows

Yellen also noted Biden's "historic" release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve in March as well as his comments that oil companies have profited amid the rising prices, which oil companies countered was the result of Biden's policies that have placed reliance on foreign oil.

Advertisement

"I don't think that the policies are responsible for what's happening in the oil market," she said. "I think that producers were partly caught unaware of the strength of the recovery in the economy and weren't ready to meet the needs of the economy. High prices should induce them to increase supplies over time."

Further, Yellen noted that high prices for gas and other fuel have been largely impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have affected nations throughout the world.

"It's important to recognize that the United States is certainly not the only advanced economy suffering from high inflation," she said. "We see it in the U.K., we see it in France, Germany, Italy and the causes of it are global, not local."

Latest Headlines

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change
Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread.
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Millions set to swelter in Midwest as intense heat builds for summer solstice
While the heat early this week is set to be intense for many, forecasters say the duration of the worst heat will be much shorter when compared to the last hazardous stretch.
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
June 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched three missions in just over 36 hours, including two from Florida's Space Coast with most recent a two-stage Falcon 9 early Sunday.
Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
June 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while taking a ride Saturday in Delaware but appeared unhurt, quickly bouncing up and declaring, "I'm good."
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
June 18 (UPI) -- Two people died and 10 others were rescued from the waters of the Atlantic Ocean after two boats collided near Key Biscayne, Fla., the Coast Guard said Saturday.
CDC approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5
June 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children under 5 for the first time following their approval on Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 
Philadelphia firefighter dies in collapsed building, 5 others injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia firefighter dies in collapsed building, 5 others injured
June 18 (UPI) -- A building collapsed after catching fire Saturday in Philadelphia, trapping five firefighters, one of whom died, and a city inspector, local authorities said.
City of Uvalde, Texas, using legal maneuvers to block release of shooting info
U.S. News // 1 day ago
City of Uvalde, Texas, using legal maneuvers to block release of shooting info
June 18 (UPI) -- The city of Uvalde, Texas, is attempting to block the public release of police records related to last month's deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, an official correspondence shows.
Jury to start over Monday in Bill Cosby civil trial after unanswered question
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury to start over Monday in Bill Cosby civil trial after unanswered question
June 18 (UPI) -- Jurors in Bill Cosby's civil trial over allegations he molested Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 will have to start over on Monday after the panel left one question unanswered.
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
After rounds of rain led to major, destructive flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week, AccuWeather forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture will bring more rain chances to much of the Intermountain West.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement