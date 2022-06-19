Three people, two dogs jump overboard into New Hampshire river as yacht burns

Authorities said three people and two dogs jumped overboard into the Piscataqua River when a yacht they were on became engulfed in flames. Photo courtesy of New Hampshire State Police/ Facebook

June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire said three people were treated at a local hospital after they were forced to jump into the Piscataqua River with their two dogs as the yacht they were aboard became engulfed in flames. New Hampshire State Police said in a statement that they were notified of the fire at 4 p.m. Saturday. The yacht, named Elusive, was heading toward Wentworth Marina in New Castle when one of the passengers noticed black smoke below deck. Advertisement

Within minutes, the boat was engulfed in smoke, forcing its three passengers and their two dogs to jump overboard, the police said, identifying the passengers as New Canaan, Conn., residents Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, and Jupiter, Fla., resident Jarrod Tubbs, 33.

Nearby boats rescued the three people who were then transported to Portsmouth Hospital where they were treated and released, authorities said, adding that "the dogs are safe and doing well."

The yacht, which drifted out of the harbor and across state lines into Maine, sank in waters off Kittery, which is located just on the other side of the border.

"Within two hours of the initial call, the boat sank," New Hampshire State Police said.

Advertisement

The incident is currently under investigation, and the authorities are asking for anyone who witnessed the fire or has information related to it to contact them.

"The cause of the fire is unknown," state police said.