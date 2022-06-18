Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2022 / 3:53 PM

Philadelphia firefighter dies in collapsed building, 5 others injured

By Sommer Brokaw
Philadelphia firefighter dies in collapsed building, 5 others injured
Philadelphia firefighters and other officials respond to a fire and building collapse in the city's Fairhill section early Saturday. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Fire Department/Twitter

June 18 (UPI) -- A building collapsed after catching fire Saturday in Philadelphia, trapping five firefighters, one of whom died, and a city inspector, local authorities said.

Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy told reporters at a media briefing that the fallen firefighter was a 27-year veteran of the department, adding that he couldn't provide the firefighter's name until the family was notified.

Advertisement

"It's going to be a rough few weeks coming up," Murphy said at the briefing near the collapse site in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia. "You can't predict this ...This was just a catastrophic accident that [has] really hurt our department."

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. at a three-story restaurant and residential building in the city's Fairhill section, and the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m., after the fire had been put out.

RELATED Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant

Four firefighters and a city building inspector, who were trapped at the time of the collapse, were all taken to Temple University Hospital, Murphy said.

The building inspector has since been released from the hospital, Murphy added.

One of the firefighters was able to escape by jumping from the second story of the rubble, and others were pulled out of the building at various times, he added.

Advertisement

Murphy also said that the incident doesn't look suspicious at this point, but the fire marshals will work to determine cause.

"You can't predict this," Murphy said. "This was just a catastrophic accident that really hurt our department."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny said in a Twitter post he was "grieving with the members of the @PhillyFireDept and all @PhiladelphiaGov who lost one of our own in the line of duty today."

RELATED At least 12 dead, several hurt after wall collapses at India salt factory

Two families were displaced by the collapse and will be relocated to new housing, the Red Cross said, CBS Philly reported.

The restaurant that caught fire is a popular pizza shop that appears to have had construction done without permits in recent years, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Read More

At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria

Latest Headlines

CDC approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
CDC approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5
June 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children under 5 for the first time following their approval on Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 
City of Uvalde, Texas, using legal maneuvers to block release of shooting info
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
City of Uvalde, Texas, using legal maneuvers to block release of shooting info
June 18 (UPI) -- The city of Uvalde, Texas, is attempting to block the public release of police records related to last month's deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, an official correspondence shows.
Jury to start over Monday in Bill Cosby civil trial after unanswered question
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury to start over Monday in Bill Cosby civil trial after unanswered question
June 18 (UPI) -- Jurors in Bill Cosby's civil trial over allegations he molested Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 will have to start over on Monday after the panel left one question unanswered.
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
After rounds of rain led to major, destructive flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week, AccuWeather forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture will bring more rain chances to much of the Intermountain West.
Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police arrested seven staffers from the production team for CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" who were filming a comic segment with a canine puppet.
Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting
June 18 (UPI) -- A third person shot during a church potluck dinner this week has died from her injuries, police in Alabama announced.
VP Kamala Harris praises Pittsburgh's efforts replacing lead pipes
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris praises Pittsburgh's efforts replacing lead pipes
June 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday applauded Pittsburgh's efforts to replace old lead pipes as she laid out the Biden administration's goals to reduce lead exposure in cities across the country.
Cowboys for Trump founder avoids further jail time for Jan. 6 involvement
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Cowboys for Trump founder avoids further jail time for Jan. 6 involvement
June 17 (UPI) -- A New Mexico county commissioner already convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 breach and riot at the U.S. Capitol avoided further jail time when a judge handed down his sentence Friday.
Jan. 6 committee to cooperate with DOJ request for witness transcripts
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to cooperate with DOJ request for witness transcripts
June 17 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol said it plans to start cooperating with the Justice Department's request for copies of transcripts from witness interviews.
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones end tough week in the negative
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones end tough week in the negative
June 17 (UPI) -- A downward market trend slowed somewhat Friday after steep declines earlier in the week, but all three major U.S. indices were in the negative for the week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
Oklahoma death row prisoner says trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine
Oklahoma death row prisoner says trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement