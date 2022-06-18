Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2022 / 10:32 AM

Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show

By Sommer Brokaw
U.S. Capitol Police detained a production team filming a comic segment for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday night on charge of unlawful entry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police arrested seven staffers from the production team for CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were filming a comic segment with a salty canine puppet.

Capitol Police arrested the seven people in a hallway of the Capitol building on Thursday night. Politico confirmed that the seven individuals were staff members with the show.

The network confirmed to NBC News that the production team for the late night show was detained after recording interviews the same day as one of the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

Renata Luczak, vice president of entertainment communications for CBS, told NBC News that Robert Smigel, the voice behind the canine puppet, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, was on Capitol Hill both Wednesday and Thursday for the comic segment for the show.

"The interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through congressional aides of the members interviewed," Luzcak said in an email to CBS. "After leaving the members' office on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said in a statement on Friday that they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for "a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building."

"Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway," the statement continued. "The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day."

"They were charged with unlawful entry," according to the statement. "This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney."

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with leaders of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF), at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on Friday. Biden reconvened leaders of the MEF to discuss setting future emissions standards, energy and food security, and to 'tackle the climate crisis', according to a White House statement. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Western monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Western monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
After rounds of rain led to major, destructive flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week, AccuWeather forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture will bring more rain chances to much of the Intermountain West.
Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting
June 18 (UPI) -- A third person shot during a church potluck dinner this week has died from her injuries, police in Alabama announced.
VP Kamala Harris praises Pittsburgh's efforts replacing lead pipes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris praises Pittsburgh's efforts replacing lead pipes
June 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday applauded Pittsburgh's efforts to replace old lead pipes as she laid out the Biden administration's goals to reduce lead exposure in cities across the country.
Cowboys for Trump founder avoids further jail time for Jan. 6 involvement
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Cowboys for Trump founder avoids further jail time for Jan. 6 involvement
June 17 (UPI) -- A New Mexico county commissioner already convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 breach and riot at the U.S. Capitol avoided further jail time when a judge handed down his sentence Friday.
Jan. 6 committee to cooperate with DOJ request for witness transcripts
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to cooperate with DOJ request for witness transcripts
June 17 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol said it plans to start cooperating with the Justice Department's request for copies of transcripts from witness interviews.
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones end tough week in the negative
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones end tough week in the negative
June 17 (UPI) -- A downward market trend slowed somewhat Friday after steep declines earlier in the week, but all three major U.S. indices were in the negative for the week.
Oklahoma death row prisoner says trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Oklahoma death row prisoner says trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine
June 17 (UPI) -- A convicted murderer who is among 25 death row prisoners the state is seeking to execute in the next couple of years filed an appeal Friday citing ineffective counsel.
Senators urge Commerce Department to develop common device charger standard
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Senators urge Commerce Department to develop common device charger standard
June 17 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Senators are calling on the Commerce Department to develop a plan to deal with the lack of a common charger standard for electronic devices.
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
June 17 (UPI) -- As the Biden administration looks for ways to address the pain of high gas prices they are reconsidering sending gas rebate cards to millions of Americans.
One-time fugitive sentenced to death for murder of 2 Georgia corrections officers
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
One-time fugitive sentenced to death for murder of 2 Georgia corrections officers
June 17 (UPI) -- A Georgia jury has sentenced to death a man convicted of murdering two corrections officers before escaping custody and leading authorities on a three-day manhunt.
Trending Stories

