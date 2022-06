President Joe Biden's administration is re-considering gas rebate cards as it continues to look for ways to lower gas prices at the pump. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- As the Biden administration looks for ways to address the pain of high gas prices they are reconsidering sending gas rebate cards to millions of Americans. The continuing microchip shortage is one issue that has put the card idea on hold. According to the Washington Post, Biden officials are taking a second look at the possibility of getting those rebate cards out as they continue to try to deliver relief from the high prices at gas pumps. Advertisement

But the expense involved, the chip shortage, administrative difficulties and getting Congress to approve it are all stacked against the idea.

Using the Defense Production Act to move diesel and other refined fuels in case local shortages happen is one of the possible actions the administration is considering.

According to AAA, gas prices Friday afternoon averaged $5 a gallon for regular and $5.79 for diesel.

Biden has released millions of barrels of oil from the national strategic reserve in an effort to mitigate rising prices.

Some Democrats are urging Biden to enact a gas tax holiday. But suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the fiscal year would cost the Highway Trust Fund $20 billion, according to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Advertisement

As he works to try to stabilize and lower gas prices, Biden has accused big oil companies of refusing to produce more in order to keep their prices, and their profits, high.

Biden has said he understands the pain high gas prices are causing American families and said he's doing everything in his power to try to lower those prices.