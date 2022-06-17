Weekend to bring brief break in warmth, humidity in Northeast

With the U.S. Open going on in Brookline, Mass., a lightning delay Friday is not out of the question, with thunderstorms in the forecast. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

AccuWeather meteorologists say a cool Father's Day weekend and Juneteenth can be expected in the Northeast. However, as is often the case in June, a surge of heat and humidity will follow soon thereafter in parts of the region. Much of this week has been warm across the interior Northeast, while coastal locations largely missed out on the summerlike weather. Friday will be a bit of a role reversal, as cities from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington are likely to have their highest temperatures of the week. Meanwhile, lower temperatures will be found farther to the west. Advertisement

Air conditioners will get a break after a cold front sweeps through the region Friday. However, thunderstorms are predicted to rumble ahead of the front, especially along the coast of New England. With the U.S. Open going on in Brookline, Mass., a lightning delay Friday is not out of the question.

In the wake of any storms Friday, no weather-related delays are expected for the U.S. Open on Saturday. In fact, with a bit of a breeze, spectators may want to have a jacket close by. Despite the below-normal temperatures, the sun is strong this time of year and sunscreen might come in handy.

Sunday may be downright chilly, at least by June standards. A pocket of cold air in the upper atmosphere will move through New England. This will mean much more in the way of clouds, and showers will even be possible, although the rain is unlikely to be heavy enough to cause a rain delay.

The high temperature in Albany, N.Y., will struggle to reach 60 F Saturday. This is about 20 degrees below the typical high temperature in mid-June. Temperatures will be slightly higher for Sunday's Juneteenth but will remain 10 to 15 F below normal.

Saturday and Sunday look damp in northern New England, which could interfere with outdoor plans.

Farther south, both weekend days are forecast to be dry and mostly sunny. Even with sunshine, temperatures more typical of early to mid-May will be in place. Overnight temperatures will also be lower than average. Some of the coldest locations in the Adirondacks of upstate New York could dip into the upper 30s on Saturday night and Sunday night.

"A dip in the jet stream will deepen across the Northeast this weekend allowing for cool Canadian air to shift southward across much of the region," explained AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz.

The entire Northeast will be dry on Monday for the federal observation of Juneteenth, but temperatures are still expected to be near to below normal.

Heat and humidity will start to make a return to the Northeast on Tuesday, just in time for the official start of summer. Locations away from the coast will return to temperatures above normal and higher humidity.

"As a heat dome across the central U.S. builds again through the weekend, pieces of that warmth will try to sneak into the Northeast, especially for the interior into next week, which will lead to rebounding temperatures for much of the region," Benz said.

Late next week, higher humidity is expected to make it all the way to the coast, as well. Even though the humidity will be elevated, high temperatures will not be far from normal. On the other hand, the higher humidity will lead to overnight lows trending above normal. Similar conditions should persist right into the first weekend of summer.