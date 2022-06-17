Cowboys for Trump founder avoids further jail time for Jan. 6 involvement

1/2

New Mexico county commissioner and founder of the group 'Cowboys for Trump' Couy Griffin (left) was sentenced Friday for his role in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol, but avoided further jail time.Photo courtesy Twitter

June 17 (UPI) -- A New Mexico county commissioner already convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 breach and riot at the U.S. Capitol avoided further jail time when a judge handed down his sentence Friday. Couy Griffin, founder of the group Cowboys for Trump, was handed a 14-day sentence and a $3,000 fine by District Court Judge Trevor McFadden Advertisement

Because of time already served, Griffin will not spend any further time in jail. He was also given one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.

Griffin spent 20 days in jail awaiting trial, which the judge noted was unusual for a misdemeanor case.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a 90-day jail sentence.

While admonishing Griffin's behavior, McFadden said it was on the lighter end compared to the other approximately 800 people arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Griffin did not enter the Capitol building, but was at the scene for several hours. He was recorded on video climbing over a barrier and saying he had "Mike Pence in our prayers" while standing among the rioters.

He told the judge he didn't think the Capitol grounds were off limits, a notion the judge called "preposterous."

Advertisement

Griffin is a commissioner in Otero County, N.M., and has refused to certify the results of the June 7 primary, over a conspiracy theory involving voting machines