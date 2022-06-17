Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 17, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Anti-vax advocate Simone Gold get 60 days in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection

By Clyde Hughes
Anti-vax advocate Simone Gold get 60 days in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Thursday sentenced Dr. Simone Gold to 60 days in prison, plus 12 months of supervised release and a $9,500 fine, for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Photo by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, Ariz./Wikimedia Commons

June 17 (UPI) -- Dr. Simone Gold, one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, was sentenced to 60 days in prison after entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Gold, the founder of America's Frontline Doctors, a group that has advanced conspiracy theories connected with the coronavirus vaccines and the pandemic, entered a misdemeanor guilty plea in March for unlawfully entering and remaining in a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Thursday sentenced her to the 60 days, plus 12 months of supervised release and a $9,500 fine.

A statement released Thursday on America's Frontline Doctors website claimed Gold's initial arrest and the government's investigation of the incident violated her rights.

RELATED Idaho police arrest 31 people tied to white nationalist group Patriot Front

"Dr. Gold remains committed to her activism for physicians' free speech," the statement said. "Our Constitutional rights have been chipped away. The First Amendment has been annihilated.

"Before 2020, we could have never imagined the government of our democracy stripping away our rights as it has. We have watched the Orwellian scene unfold before our eyes.

Advertisement

"A concerted effort has been undertaken to 'cancel' physicians who do not follow the mainstream narrative."

RELATED FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges

In the sentencing, though, Cooper slammed Gold and Frontline Doctors for their characterization of what happened Jan. 6.

"Your organization is leaving people with the misimpression that this is a political prosecution or that it's about free speech," Cooper said Thursday, according to CNN.

"It ain't about free speech. Jan. 6 was about a lot of things, but it wasn't about free speech or COVID vaccinations. ... The only reason you are here is where and when and how you chose to express your views."

RELATED Capitol police officer describes Jan. 6 riots as 'war scene'

Latest Headlines

Jerome Powell: Fed 'acutely focused' on lowering inflation to 2%
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Jerome Powell: Fed 'acutely focused' on lowering inflation to 2%
June 17 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the central bank is "acutely focused" on bringing down inflation.
U.S. seeks to galvanize global climate, energy, food security actions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. seeks to galvanize global climate, energy, food security actions
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday reconvened leaders of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in a bid to galvanize global climate, energy and food security actions.
Weekend to bring brief break in warmth, humidity in Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weekend to bring brief break in warmth, humidity in Northeast
A cool Father's Day weekend and Juneteenth can be expected in the Northeast. However, as is often the case in June, a surge of heat and humidity will follow soon thereafter in parts of the region.
U.S. sanctions Iranian petrochemical network
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian petrochemical network
June 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a network of Iranian petrochemical producers and front companies in China and the United Arab Emirates on accusations they brokered international sales of Iranian petrochemicals.
Kamala Harris launches online abuse task force
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kamala Harris launches online abuse task force
June 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has launched a White House task force with the mission to fight online harassment and abuse following a spate of mass shootings that are connected to online hate.
U.S. restricts visas for 5 Cuban officials accused of jailing peaceful protesters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas for 5 Cuban officials accused of jailing peaceful protesters
June 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday barred five unnamed Cuban officials from entering the United States.
2 dead, 1 wounded in Alabama church shooting; gunman in custody
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 dead, 1 wounded in Alabama church shooting; gunman in custody
June 16 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire on a group people holding a meeting inside an Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two and wounding a third, authorities said.
Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding
June 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the White House's claims that it could not purchase vaccines, therapeutics and other COVID-19 supplies without funding from Congress were 'patently false' during a Senate hearing Thursday.
Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud charges in California
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud charges in California
June 16 (UPI) -- California lawyer Michael Avenatti pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing millions of dollars from four clients, according to court records.
Layla Salazar's burial ends Uvalde, Texas, funerals for shooting victims
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Layla Salazar's burial ends Uvalde, Texas, funerals for shooting victims
June 16 (UPI) -- On Thursday, Layla Salazar became the final victim of the Robb Elementary School massacre to make the trip from Sacred Heart Catholic Church to Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding
Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement