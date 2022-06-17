Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 17, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Oklahoma death row prisoner says trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine

By Danielle Haynes
Oklahoma death row prisoner says trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine
Tremane Wood was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of Ronnie Wipf. File Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections

June 17 (UPI) -- A convicted murderer who is among 25 death row prisoners the state is seeking to execute in the next couple of years filed an appeal Friday saying his trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine and other substances and didn't provide effective counsel.

Tremane Wood, who is identified as "Termane" in some court records, was sentenced to death for the first-degree murder of Ronnie Wipf in 2001, in Oklahoma City.

Advertisement

His brother, Zjaiton "Jake" Wood, who said he was the one who stabbed Wipf to death, received a life sentence for the crime.

Tremane Wood's lawyers said that in addition to not being the one who actually killed Wipf, he should receive post-conviction relief because their client's court-appointed trial lawyer was addicted to cocaine, alcohol and prescription pills at the time of his case.

RELATED One-time fugitive sentenced to death for murder of 2 Georgia corrections officers

The attorneys said they have evidence showing the trial lawyer, Johnny Albert, received cocaine as payment from at least one other client during the period.

Advertisement

The addiction, court documents said, "contributed to his numerous failures to subject the prosecution's case against Mr. Wood to meaningful adversarial testing."

Albert provided a sworn affidavit saying he didn't have time to adequately prepare for Tremane Wood's case, that he was "drinking on a regular basis," and had "met with him on a very limited basis and only when we were in court."

RELATED North Carolina jury sentences man to death for assaulting, murdering daughter

"Tremane Wood sits on death row while the person who killed the victim received a life sentence," his current attorney, Keith Hilzendeger, said. "The new evidence revealing the extent of his trial lawyer's addiction and its effect on his representation of Mr. Wood undermines any confidence in the jury's verdict.

"It would be unconscionable to allow Mr. Wood's execution in light of this new evidence of grievous constitutional error."

Because of his ineffective counsel, the application said the jurors in the case never learned of mitigating circumstances, including that Tremane Woods was neglected by his parents and learned to "survive by bonding with his abusive and violent older brother," according to a news release.

RELATED Texas court resentences 2 death row prisoners to life

"While Mr. Wood was condemned to die, his older brother -- who admitted to the killing -- received a life sentence after being vigorously represented by three experienced public defenders and two investigators with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System. Mr. Wood's attorney, by contrast, was a contract lawyer who received a meager flat fee to represent Mr. Wood in his death penalty case," the release said.

Advertisement

Albert represented two other capital defendants at the time of Tremane Wood's case, both of whom were also sentenced to death. The two men -- James Fisher and Keary Littlejohn -- later received reduced sentences "due to the attorney's grossly inadequate representation," the release added.

Wipf's death came on New Year's Eve when Tremane Wood and his brother attempted to rob him and another man in their hotel room. The brothers entered the room, Tremane Wood with a knife and Jake Wood with a gun, demanding money.

During the ensuing scuffle, Wipf sustained a fatal stab wound. Jake Wood testified said that when he saw Wipf attacking his brother, he punched him, grabbed the knife from Tremane Wood, and stabbed Wipf in the chest.

Tremane Wood, 42, was named by Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in court documents last week seeking execution dates for 25 death row prisoners. The request came days after a federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that the state's three-drug lethal injection protocol isn't likely to create a risk of severe pain and suffering and is therefore constitutional.

According to court documents, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections asked that the first execution be scheduled for no earlier than Aug. 25 and the executions be held at least four weeks apart.

Advertisement

O'Connor released a list of the prisoners in order of when they should be executed. Wood was 17th on the list, meaning his execution likely wouldn't happen until at least 2024.

Latest Headlines

Senators urge Commerce Department to develop common device charger standard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators urge Commerce Department to develop common device charger standard
June 17 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Senators are calling on the Commerce Department to develop a plan to deal with the lack of a common charger standard for electronic devices.
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
June 17 (UPI) -- As the Biden administration looks for ways to address the pain of high gas prices they are reconsidering sending gas rebate cards to millions of Americans.
One-time fugitive sentenced to death for murder of 2 Georgia corrections officers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
One-time fugitive sentenced to death for murder of 2 Georgia corrections officers
June 17 (UPI) -- A Georgia jury has sentenced to death a man convicted of murdering two corrections officers before escaping custody and leading authorities on a three-day manhunt.
Iowa Supreme court overturns state constitutional right to abortion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Iowa Supreme court overturns state constitutional right to abortion
June 17 (UPI) -- Iowa's Supreme Court Friday ruled there is no state constitutional right to an abortion. The decision reverses a 2018 state supreme court decision that affirmed a state constitutional right to abortion.
Authorities identify 2 of 3 victims in Alabama school shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities identify 2 of 3 victims in Alabama school shooting
June 17 (UPI) -- Authorities identified the two people killed in a church group meeting Thursday night as an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman attending a potluck dinner at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in suburban Birmingham, Ala.
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
June 17 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser for Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges.
Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault case
June 17 (UPI) -- Former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, lost his final appeal in the Michigan Supreme Court, the court said Friday.
Jerome Powell: Fed 'acutely focused' on lowering inflation to 2%
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jerome Powell: Fed 'acutely focused' on lowering inflation to 2%
June 17 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the central bank is "acutely focused" on bringing down inflation.
Anti-vax advocate Simone Gold get 60 days in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Anti-vax advocate Simone Gold get 60 days in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection
June 17 (UPI) -- Dr. Simone Gold, one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, was sentenced to 60 days in prison after entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
U.S. seeks to galvanize global climate, energy, food security actions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. seeks to galvanize global climate, energy, food security actions
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday reconvened leaders of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in a bid to galvanize global climate, energy and food security actions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding
Romney: White House made 'patently false' request for COVID-19 funding
Russia cuts gas supply to Europe as Germany warns citizens to conserve
Russia cuts gas supply to Europe as Germany warns citizens to conserve
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement