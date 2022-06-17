VP Kamala Harris praises Pittsburgh's efforts replacing lead pipes

1/7

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to Community Empowerment Association to discuss the Biden administration's investments to remove and replace lead pipes nationwide in Pittsburgh on Friday. Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday applauded Pittsburgh's efforts to replace old lead pipes as she laid out the Biden administration's goals to reduce lead exposure in cities across the country. Harris traveled to the Steel City to talk about infrastructure projects at the Community Empowerment Association. She was joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. Advertisement

"We all believe that all people have the right to be able to drink clean water," Harris said.

She said leadership in Pittsburgh has prioritized the replacement of lead water pipes, a process that's taken years.

WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh reported the city's water and sewer authority began a lead pipe replacement project at no cost to customers in 2016. The Department of Environmental Protection fined the authority $2 million for high lead levels, forcing the body to use most of that for the replacement project.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported the authority has replaced more than 9,100 public and 1,000 private lead lines since 2016.

"The work that we do together will have a profound impact when we are coordinated. I want to thank everyone here for the work that you have been doing for years," Harris said.

Advertisement

Fudge also announced that HUD is making $520 million in grants available to state and local governments across the country to replace lead pipes and eliminate lead paint hazards.

"Too many children are lost every year to the devastating effects of lead," Fudge said.

"Government has a responsibility to kick in and help put the resources in so that we can remove the lead," Harris added.