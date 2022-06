Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Tuesday. Stocks were down early Thursday afternoon in all three indexes. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Wall Street took a beating in Wednesday morning trading, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% in an effort to get inflation under control. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost more than 600 points, or more than 2%, shortly after noon on Thursday. Advertisement

The Nasdaq Composite took an even bigger hit early, losing nearly 4%, of more than 400 points, over the same time. The S&P 500 tumbled nearly 3%, over 100 points.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve concluded a two-day policy meeting and hiked interest rates by 0.75%, something it had not done in nearly 30 years. The move was widely expected by most analysts and is seen as a necessary measure to get a better handle on rising inflation.