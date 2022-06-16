Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 16, 2022 / 5:50 PM

Senate passes bill giving veterans healthcare coverage for burn pit afflictions

By Simon Druker
Senate passes bill giving veterans healthcare coverage for burn pit afflictions
The Senate passed a bill Thursday, requiring the government to cover healthcare costs for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the military, which is expected to pass a final vote in the House next week before heading to President Joe Biden's desk. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a bill Thursday, requiring the government to cover healthcare costs for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the military.

The bill was passed by a vote of 84 to 14, with two abstentions.

Advertisement

The Honoring our PACT Act allows the Veterans Affairs Department to now consider a veteran with any of 23 conditions for care if they had been deployed to a combat zone during the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The bill is expected to pass a final vote in the House next week before heading to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

RELATED Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 2 U.S. veterans missing near Kharkiv

"This bill will provide expanded access to health care and disability benefits for veterans harmed by certain toxic exposures, whether in the jungles of Vietnam or the mountains of Afghanistan," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"It will also let the Department of Veterans Affairs move more quickly and comprehensively in the future to determine if illnesses are related to military service, and it will offer critical support to survivors who were harmed by exposures," Biden said.

Advertisement

"Importantly, the bill includes the tools and resources to ensure that the VA can effectively implement it."

"Veterans suffering from toxic exposure have been relying on a broken system cobbled together through decades of patchwork fixes that often leaves them without health care or benefits," Tweeted the bill's sponsor, Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran.

RELATED European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'

The bill is named after the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, who died in 2020 after being exposed to toxic pits during his military service while deployed to Kosovo and Iraq with the Ohio National Guard.

Biden made the initiative a priority after the death of his son. Beau Biden, a member of the Army National Guard and Delaware Attorney General, died of brain cancer in 2015.

During a Memorial Day address to members of the military, the president said he suspects the cancer was a result of the toxic burn pits that the military used to burn waste products. Beau Biden served in Iraq.

Advertisement

"I urge the House to swiftly pass this bill so I can sign it into law right away," Biden said in his statement Thursday.

Read More

U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria

Latest Headlines

Dow drops 741 points as stocks take a beating after Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow drops 741 points as stocks take a beating after Fed interest rate hike
June 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 741 points on Thursday as markets faced renewed concerns about a potential recession after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday.
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
June 16 (UPI) -- The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol centered its third hearing Thursday on how Donald Trump tried and failed to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral vote.
Juno diamond sells for $12.9M in Sotheby's New York auction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Juno diamond sells for $12.9M in Sotheby's New York auction
June 16 (UPI) -- The 100-plus carat Juno diamond was auctioned Thursday in New York by Sotheby's, bringing in over $12.9 million. The Earth Star, an orange-brown diamond of 111.59 carats, was expected to bring as much as $2.5 million.
Watch live: Biden to sign ocean shipping reform bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: Biden to sign ocean shipping reform bill
June 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 into law at the White House on Thursday in hope of relieving skyrocketing shipping costs along U.S. waterways.
Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh
June 16 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a California man for attempted murder after he traveled across the country and showed up near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh carrying a gun, a knife and pepper spray.
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
June 16 (UPI) -- Cosmetic leader Revlon Inc. announced on Thursday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the headwinds of a heavy debt load, supply chain disruptions and inflation.
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
June 16 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday night, and discussed a range of subjects, including his new History Channel show, gun safety -- and UFOs.
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says
June 16 (UPI) -- The number of workers who have filed new unemployment claims has declined slightly and the total number of jobless Americans remains at a historic level, the Labor Department said in its weekly update Thursday.
Watergate at 50: System worked in ousting Nixon, but lack of reform led to Trump
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Watergate at 50: System worked in ousting Nixon, but lack of reform led to Trump
June 16 (UPI) -- Fifty years ago, police arrested five men at the Watergate office building, uncovering a political scandal the likes of which haven't been seen until the fallout of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
San Diego IDs 2 monkeypox cases; WHO warns int'l outbreak 'poses real risk'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
San Diego IDs 2 monkeypox cases; WHO warns int'l outbreak 'poses real risk'
June 16 (UPI) -- Health officials in San Diego have identified two probable cases of monkeypox as the World Health Organization warns that the international outbreak "poses a real risk" with infections surpassing 1,600 cases worldwide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.
Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement