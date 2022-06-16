Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh

1/4

Prosecutors say that Nicholas Roske was upset by the mass shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and feared that Justice Brett Kavanaugh would loosen requirements for gun owners. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a California man for attempted murder after he traveled across the country and showed up near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh carrying a gun, a knife and pepper spray. The Maryland grand jury returned the one-count indictment on Wednesday against Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, Calif. Advertisement

Prosecutors say that Roske, 26, went from California to Maryland to assassinate Kavanaugh. Instead, he was captured near the justice's home last week. Police said that he called 911 on himself.

According to the charge -- attempting to kill a justice of the United States -- Roske had planned to kill Kavanaugh and then himself. Police said that Roske was upset over the leaked opinion that indicates the high court is planning to overturn the landmark case Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Officials said that Roske was also upset by the mass shooting that killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school last month, and feared that Kavanaugh would take legal action to loosen requirements for gun owners.

The indictment says that Roske was carrying a firearm, two bullet magazines, 17 rounds of ammunition in a plastic bag, a speed loader and other items.

According to prosecutors, Roske had told police that he'd been looking for a way to sacrifice his life for a noble purpose. He settled on Kavanaugh after he found the justice's home address on the Internet.

This week, the House passed a bill to provide federal security to the families of all Supreme Court justices. The Senate approved the bill last month.

Roske's initial court appearance has not yet been announced.

