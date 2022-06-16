Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 16, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh
Prosecutors say that Nicholas Roske was upset by the mass shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and feared that Justice Brett Kavanaugh would loosen requirements for gun owners. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a California man for attempted murder after he traveled across the country and showed up near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh carrying a gun, a knife and pepper spray.

The Maryland grand jury returned the one-count indictment on Wednesday against Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, Calif.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say that Roske, 26, went from California to Maryland to assassinate Kavanaugh. Instead, he was captured near the justice's home last week. Police said that he called 911 on himself.

According to the charge -- attempting to kill a justice of the United States -- Roske had planned to kill Kavanaugh and then himself. Police said that Roske was upset over the leaked opinion that indicates the high court is planning to overturn the landmark case Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Officials said that Roske was also upset by the mass shooting that killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school last month, and feared that Kavanaugh would take legal action to loosen requirements for gun owners.

Advertisement

The indictment says that Roske was carrying a firearm, two bullet magazines, 17 rounds of ammunition in a plastic bag, a speed loader and other items.

According to prosecutors, Roske had told police that he'd been looking for a way to sacrifice his life for a noble purpose. He settled on Kavanaugh after he found the justice's home address on the Internet.

RELATED Supreme Court returns to issue rulings for first time since leak in Miss. abortion case

This week, the House passed a bill to provide federal security to the families of all Supreme Court justices. The Senate approved the bill last month.

Roske's initial court appearance has not yet been announced.

Abortion rights advocates march in support of Roe vs. Wade

Abortion rights supporters rally at Orlando City Hall in Florida before joining the Bans Off Our Bodies march on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law AG directs U.S. Marshals to protect justices amid abortion protests at their homes

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 probe: 3rd hearing to focus on Trump's pressure for Pence to nullify election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 6 probe: 3rd hearing to focus on Trump's pressure for Pence to nullify election
June 16 (UPI) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a third public hearing Thursday, focusing on former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
June 16 (UPI) -- Cosmetic leader Revlon Inc. announced on Thursday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the headwinds of a heavy debt load, supply chain disruptions and inflation.
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
June 16 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday night, and discussed a range of subjects, including his new History Channel show, gun safety -- and UFOs.
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says
June 16 (UPI) -- The number of workers who have filed new unemployment claims has declined slightly and the total number of jobless Americans remains at a historic level, the Labor Department said in its weekly update Thursday.
Watergate at 50: System worked in ousting Nixon, but lack of reform led to Trump
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Watergate at 50: System worked in ousting Nixon, but lack of reform led to Trump
June 16 (UPI) -- Fifty years ago, police arrested five men at the Watergate office building, uncovering a political scandal the likes of which haven't been seen until the fallout of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
San Diego IDs 2 monkeypox cases; WHO warns int'l outbreak 'poses real risk'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
San Diego IDs 2 monkeypox cases; WHO warns int'l outbreak 'poses real risk'
June 16 (UPI) -- Health officials in San Diego have identified two probable cases of monkeypox as the World Health Organization warns that the international outbreak "poses a real risk" with infections surpassing 1,600 cases worldwide.
Biden admin. blacklists 3 men linked to Russia-based White supremacist group
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden admin. blacklists 3 men linked to Russia-based White supremacist group
June 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday targeted a Russia-based White supremacist group by blacklisting three of its supporters.
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
June 15 (UPI) -- A White gunman who killed nearly a dozen Black shoppers in a racist shooting attack at a Buffalo market last month was indicted Wednesday on federal hate crimes charges, which would qualify him for the death penalty.
Court documents in Proud Boys case detail plans to occupy Capitol
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Court documents in Proud Boys case detail plans to occupy Capitol
June 15 (UPI) -- Court documents filed in federal court Wednesday in the case against extremist group Proud Boys detailed plans to occupy buildings at the on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, for what it called "free and fair elections."
Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.
June 15 (UPI) -- A Brooklyn, N.Y., venue on Wednesday canceled a concert planned by John Hinckley Jr., who spent more than three decades in a mental hospital for trying to kill former President Ronald Reagan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Jan. 6 probe: 3rd hearing to focus on Trump's pressure for Pence to nullify election
Jan. 6 probe: 3rd hearing to focus on Trump's pressure for Pence to nullify election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement