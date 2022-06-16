Trending
June 16, 2022 / 7:28 PM

Bitcoin falls to lowest level since 2020

By Daniel Uria
Bitcoin dropped 9% to below $21,000 on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Bitcoin fell once again Thursday as cryptocurrencies suffer from recession concerns.

As of 6:45 p.m. bitcoin was down 9.1%, valued at around $20,500, some of its lowest levels since 2020 and 60% down from its all-time high in November.

The cryptocurrency has fallen 20% in the past week amid a broad sell-off in risk assets that has seen the Nasdaq Composite decline 6.1% in the same period.

The decline also comes as Terra USD and its sister token luna collapsed.

Terra USD is a so-called "stablecoin" -- a type of cryptocurrency meant to be pegged to a real-world asset such as the U.S. dollar.

However, coins like Terra USD don't have assets in reserve and the $1 peg is instead governed by an algorithm.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks have also suffered, with Coinbase -- a cryptocurrency exchange platform -- falling 7.2% Wednesday.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday showed that Coinbase will lay off about 1,100 people, or 18% of its global workforce, leaving the company with about 5,000 employees by June 30.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income, told Yahoo Finance that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the fortitude to withstand the crash.

"You are seeing a lot of leverage that was built up around crypto come unglued quickly," Rieder said. "I still think Bitcoin and crypto are durable assets. It's a durable business, but there was so much excess built around it in cash."

Biden signs ocean shipping reform bill Unemployment claims in U.S. fall to below 230,000, Labor Dept. says Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation

Latest Headlines

SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
June 16 (UPI) -- Employees at SpaceX sent an open letter to the company's executives, published Thursday, which takes issue with CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior, calling it a "distraction."
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite imagery released Thursday has revealed the extent of damage caused by recent flooding at Yellowstone National Park.
Biden signs ocean shipping reform bill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden signs ocean shipping reform bill
June 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday to reform the ocean shipping industry in hope of relieving skyrocketing shipping costs along U.S. waterways.
Senate passes bill giving veterans healthcare coverage for burn pit afflictions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate passes bill giving veterans healthcare coverage for burn pit afflictions
June 16 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a bill Thursday, requiring the government to cover healthcare costs for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the military.
Dow drops 741 points as stocks take a beating after Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow drops 741 points as stocks take a beating after Fed interest rate hike
June 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 741 points on Thursday as markets faced renewed concerns about a potential recession after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday.
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
June 16 (UPI) -- The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol centered its third hearing Thursday on how Donald Trump tried and failed to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral vote.
Juno diamond sells for $12.9M in Sotheby's New York auction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Juno diamond sells for $12.9M in Sotheby's New York auction
June 16 (UPI) -- The 100-plus carat Juno diamond was auctioned Thursday in New York by Sotheby's, bringing in over $12.9 million. The Earth Star, an orange-brown diamond of 111.59 carats, was expected to bring as much as $2.5 million.
Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal grand jury charges California man with plotting to kill Kavanaugh
June 16 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a California man for attempted murder after he traveled across the country and showed up near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh carrying a gun, a knife and pepper spray.
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy
June 16 (UPI) -- Cosmetic leader Revlon Inc. announced on Thursday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the headwinds of a heavy debt load, supply chain disruptions and inflation.
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
June 16 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday night, and discussed a range of subjects, including his new History Channel show, gun safety -- and UFOs.
