Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance

June 16 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, and discussed a range of subjects, including his new History Channel show, the Clinton Global Initiative, gun safety -- and UFOs.

During the interview, Clinton told Corden that to understand presidents, one need only to look to the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

"If you can define how the president defines 'We, the people' and how the president defines 'more perfect union' -- just those two things -- it will enable you to evaluate the president, what was done and how you feel about it," he said.

"And the greatest presidents were those who had a steadily expanding view of 'We, the people' and of broadening and deepening of what constituted a more perfect union."

Advertisement

Asked what he misses most about being president, Clinton drew laughter and applause when he said Air Force One.

"What I miss most is the job," Clinton said. "John Kennedy once said that the great thing about the presidency was that it strained every last capacity you have for making the right decision and helping the largest number of people and it was a daily challenge."

Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, said that he misses the work because he loved it and every day was a privilege to go to work. He added that the information eco-structure makes it hard for any president to focus on why they wanted the job in the first place.

Clinton said the incessant need for a high number of clicks and re-tweets makes it hard for presidents.

"When there's blood on the floor it gets more clicks and re-tweets than solving some big problem," Clinton said. "So it's a real struggle, because there's a lot more energy spent on discrediting people personally than talking about what will lift the country."

Advertisement

Clinton said he's re-launching the Clinton Global Initiative in September.

"I like the global initiative because the only requirement is to come and participate, you have to commit to do something. And we try to help people form networks so that no matter what is or is not happening in government or the private sector there's always a gap between what the government can provide and the private sector can produce and we try to decide how to fill the gap faster, quicker, better."

Clinton was asked his viewpoint on what UFOs are.

"We made every attempt to find out about Roswell and we also sent people to Area 51 to make sure there were no aliens," Clinton said.

James Corden interrupted, asking who was sent.

"Oh, if I told you that..." Clinton replied to audience laughter.

Clinton said during a visit to Hawaii in 2018 he toured the largest telescope in the world and met with international science teams working there.

Clinton asked them whether they have arguments about the likelihood of life in outer space. He said they replied they have huge arguments about it.

So Clinton asked what's the range of the arguments? He said the scientists replied that some of them believe the likelihood is 85%, others believe it's 95% likely.