June 16, 2022 / 6:40 PM

Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage

By Danielle Haynes

June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite imagery released Thursday has revealed the extent of damage caused by recent flooding at Yellowstone National Park.

The flooding, which began earlier this week, caused "extremely hazardous" conditions throughout the 3,472-square-mile park, which spreads across Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. The floodwaters were spurred by heavy rain and snowmelt.

The National Park Service said most of the damage happened in the northern section of the park, which is "likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time."

The floodwaters washed out multiple sections of the road leading to the northern entrance to the park, according to satellite images taken Wednesday by Maxar Technologies. The raging waters also caused multiple buildings to fall into Yellowstone River, CNBC reported.

CNN reported the water was so intense it altered the course of Gardner River along Highway 89.

In an update Thursday, NPS Director Chuck Sams said no flood-related injuries were reported among park visitors or employees.

"Yellowstone is a region shaped by our planet's mighty natural forces. This is what makes it so spectacular and unmatched anywhere in the world. This week's flooding reminds us that we humans are just one small part of this ecosystem," he said.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said crews were out making repairs, removing debris from bridges, and clearing mud and gravel from roads.

