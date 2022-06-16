Trending
June 16, 2022 / 10:12 PM

1 dead, 2 wounded in Alabama church shooting

By Darryl Coote
Authorities said a shooting erupted Thursday evening inside the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham. Image courtesy of Google Maps

June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that erupted Thursday inside an Alabama church.

Authorities said the three people were shot at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham, before 6:30 p.m.

Two of the shooting victims were being treated at a local hospital while a third victim died of their injuries, the Vestavia Police Department said in an update Thursday night, adding that a suspect was in custody and that there is no additional threat to the community.

Authorities had originally said that "multiple people" had been shot.

The victims have yet to be identified.

Vestavia police Capt. Shane Ware told reporters during a short briefing that several law enforcement agencies and fire departments were deployed to the scene after his department received a call concerning an "active shooter" inside the church.

"I do want to reiterate to you that the suspect involved in this event is in custody," he said.

According to the church's website, the facility was hosting "Boomers Potluck" when the shooting began.

The shooting follows a spate of high-profile mass shootings across the United States that have left scores dead, including 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school late last month.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group that tallies gun violence in the country, there have been 231 mass shootings so far this year.

This is a developing story.

