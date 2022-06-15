Trending
June 15, 2022 / 5:25 PM

Biden pledges additional $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a further $1 billion in aid for Ukraine, following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the White House confirmed. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday another $1 billion in aid for Ukraine, following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House confirmed.

"I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia's brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the Donbas."

Of that figure, around $350 million is an authorized Presidential Drawdown, meaning it will come from existing Defense Department stocks.

The other $650 million is allocated from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering its own existing military equipment.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces," the Defense Department said in a statement.

Biden's announcement comes one day after Zelensky's latest public plea for more military aid to support his country's troops fighting in the eastern Donbas region, where Russian forces maintain a stranglehold on the City of Severodonetsk. Russian troops are believed to control at least 80% of that city.

The White House also pledged a further $225 million worth of humanitarian assistance to help people inside Ukraine. That aid includes things like drinking water, medical supplies, food, shelter and even cash to help families buy essential items.

The United States has now pledged $5.6 billion of security assistance to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in late February, according to Defense Department figures.

Wednesday's announcement comes the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two pledged to work together "for the steady and long-term development of bilateral pragmatic cooperation. China is willing to mutually support Russia on core interests and matters of paramount concern, such as sovereignty and security, as well as [achieve] closer strategic cooperation," Politico reported, quoting Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

