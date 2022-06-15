Trending
June 15, 2022

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles that could roll away when in park

By Doug Cunningham
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles that could roll away when in park
A 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD "Urban" Edition seen during the 2019 SEMA Show, in Las Vegas Nov. 5, 2019. The NHTSA says Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles, including 1.7 million Escapes, that could roll away while in Park. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles because they could roll away even if the transmissions are in the Park position, according to the national Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A bushing that attaches transmission shift cables on these Fords may degrade or detach, according to NHTSA.

The condition affects more than 1.7 million 2013-2019 Ford Escape SUV's.

Also recalled are 2013-2018 Ford C-Max, 2013-2016 Ford Fusions, 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles.

RELATED Ford recalls 2021 Expedition, Navigator SUVs for risk of fire

Affected vehicles have a variety of different engines and the 6F35 transmission.

"A damaged or missing bushing could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position," the NHTSA recall said. "The transmission may not be in the Park position, even though the shifter position indicates that the vehicle was shifted to Park."

Exiting the vehicle without the transmission actually in Park and without application of the parking brake "may allow the vehicle to roll, increasing the risk of injury or death," according to the NHTSA.

RELATED Ford recalls 250,000 pickup trucks, 330,000 Mustangs

The NHTSA recall notice said when this happens the driver "does not receive a warning message or audible chime."

Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin was crushed to death when his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled into him.

The NHTSA said the root cause of the problem is unknown, but based on Ford's root cause investigation "heat and humidity have the potential to contribute to the hydrological breakdown of the bushing material."

RELATED Ford recalls 200,000 Fusions, Mustangs, Lincoln MKZs over brake light issue

The NHTSA said dealers will replace the under hood shift bushing and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing free of charge.

Owners can expect to get a notification letter that will be mailed June 27, 2022. Owners can also contact Ford directly. The NHTSA recall number is 22S43.

