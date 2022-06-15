Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2022 / 4:56 AM

Two police officers, suspect killed in gunfight at California motel

By Darryl Coote
Two police officers, suspect killed in gunfight at California motel
Close up crime scene investigation police boundary tape. Photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

June 15 (UPI) -- Two police officers and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted at a motel near Los Angeles while law enforcement were responding to a possible stabbing, authorities said.

The two officers identified as a 22-year veteran and a rookie died after being transported to a local hospital while the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said during a press briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities said in a statement that the shooting occurred before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Siesta Inn near the 10300 block of Garvey Avenue in El Monte, a Los Angeles suburb.

Meyer told reporters the shooting erupted in a motel room where the two officers "confronted the suspect" while responding to a call concerning a stabbing. The suspect then fled into the parking where a second shooting occurred, he said, adding all three were struck by gunfire.

RELATED Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp

The cause of the shooting was not entirely clear.

Meyer said a woman at the scene who was believed to have been the suspect's girlfriend had not suffered from a stabbing.

El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona told reporters that the officers were "essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe." However, Meyer said the investigation was preliminary and that it was "it was too early to speculate or talk about that."

Advertisement

At least 20 investigators were interviewing witnesses, including the woman, and were searching for video of the incident, he said, adding a firearm had been recovered near they body of the suspect.

El Monte interim police chief Ben Lowry described the slain officers as "good men" who were loved.

"These two heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "Today, they were murdered by a coward, and we are grieving."

RELATED Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman

"It hurts," he said.

Read More

2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Latest Headlines

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice losses GOP backing as three states hold primaries
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice losses GOP backing as three states hold primaries
June 14 (UPI) -- Several congressional races are up for grabs in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina, where voters cast ballots Tuesday in the states' primaries.
U.S. regulators issue warning over baby rockers linked infant deaths
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. regulators issue warning over baby rockers linked infant deaths
June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. regulators are warning parents against letting their babies sleep in rockers, stating they are connected to the deaths of more than a dozen infants over the past decade.
House passes bill offering federal protection to Supreme Court family members
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House passes bill offering federal protection to Supreme Court family members
June 14 (UPI) -- The House on Tuesday voted to approve providing federal security protections to family members of Supreme Court justices.
Sierra Space to train astronauts at Kennedy Space Center for Orbital Reef
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sierra Space to train astronauts at Kennedy Space Center for Orbital Reef
June 14 (UPI) -- Sierra Space announced the company will open an astronaut training center at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where astronauts will train to build and operate the new Orbital Reef space station.
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
June 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 10 users beginning on Wednesday.
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17
June 14 (UPI) -- A committee of FDA experts on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-17.
'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
June 14 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park was closed Tuesday and will stay that way through at least Wednesday because of "extremely hazardous" conditions caused by heavy flooding, the National Park Service confirmed.
Rep. Ilhan Omar urges lawmakers to extend MEALS Act to feed children
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Ilhan Omar urges lawmakers to extend MEALS Act to feed children
June 14 (UPI) -- Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and four other House members, urged lawmakers to extend the MEALS Act, which provides free meals to more than 20 million children and is set to expire at the end of June.
Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
June 14 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he was "comfortable with the framework" of a bipartisan deal on legislation to improve gun safety and mental health support.
Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts
June 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris convened a panel of experts Tuesday to discuss the potential consequences if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement