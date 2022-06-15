Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Abortions in U.S. increased in 2020 for the first time in decades, study says

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Abortions in U.S. increased in 2020 for the first time in decades, study says
Abortion-rights activists gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday to support legalized abortion protected by the 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A decades-long decline in abortions in the United States has ended, according to a study on Wednesday that said there's been a near 10% increase in the number of procedures nationwide.

The Abortion Provider Census was compiled by the Guttmacher Institute. It says that abortions performed in 2020 -- roughly 930,000 -- amounted to an 8% increase over the total (867,000) in 2017.

Advertisement

Wednesday's report said the number of abortions increased in all four regions of the United States over that period. The rise was 12% in the West, 10% in the Midwest, 8% in the South and 2% in the Northeast.

One reason for the increase, the institute said, is that some states expanded Medicaid abortion coverage and most women who seek abortions are from lower income classes who qualify for Medicaid.

The study came as the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to issue a controversial ruling in a Mississippi case that could overturn the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. A leaked opinion from the court's conservative majority last month indicated that the court is planning to overturn the decades-old decision.

An anti-abortion demonstrator stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday with the word "Life" taped across his mouth. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Advertisement

"The long-term decline in abortions in the United States that started 30 years ago has reversed ... underscoring that the need for abortion care in the United States is growing," the institute said in a statement.

The report also showed that local and national abortion funds expanded their capacity between 2017 and 2020 and helped more people pay for the procedure.

RELATED N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expands protections for legal abortion ahead of SCOTUS decision

"The Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade at a time when need for abortion care has been increasing-including in many of the 26 states likely to ban abortion following the court's official decision on the Mississippi case," the institute added.

"This means the impact of the ruling could be even more devastating than predicted by prior analyses, particularly for people across the country who already struggle to access abortion care."

Wednesday's analysis found significant increases in abortions in Illinois, Mississippi and Oklahoma -- while Missouri, Oregon and South Dakota saw fewer abortions over the three-year period.

RELATED Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower

Polling has consistently shown that a majority of Americans support some form of legal abortion.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its decision in the Mississippi case before the current term ends late this month or early next.

Abortion rights advocates march in support of Roe vs. Wade

Abortion rights supporters rally at Orlando City Hall in Florida before joining the Bans Off Our Bodies march on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Advertisement

Read More

Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts

Latest Headlines

Biden names former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as senior adviser
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Biden names former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as senior adviser
June 15 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, once under consideration as President Joe Biden's running mate, was named White House senior adviser for public engagement on Wednesday.
Mortgage demand in U.S. rises slightly, but way down over past 12 months
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mortgage demand in U.S. rises slightly, but way down over past 12 months
June 15 (UPI) -- As the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates on Wednesday -- possibly by as much as three-quarters of a point -- mortgage demand in the United States is up, according to an industry report.
Primaries: Rep. Tom Rice loses GOP backing in S.C.; Texas seat flips to GOP
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Primaries: Rep. Tom Rice loses GOP backing in S.C.; Texas seat flips to GOP
June 14 (UPI) -- South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice -- who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol -- lost the support of the Republican Party on Tuesday as a handful of states held primaries.
Federal Reserve expected to order rare 3/4-point interest rate hike to control inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to order rare 3/4-point interest rate hike to control inflation
June 15 (UPI) -- Amid persistent concerns about rising costs, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a policy meeting and is expected to raise interest rates by 3/4-point to fight inflation.
Two police officers, suspect killed in gunfight at California motel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two police officers, suspect killed in gunfight at California motel
June 15 (UPI) -- Two police officers and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted at a motel near Los Angeles while law enforcement were responding to a possible stabbing, authorities said.
U.S. regulators issue warning over baby rockers linked to infant deaths
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. regulators issue warning over baby rockers linked to infant deaths
June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. regulators are warning parents against letting their babies sleep in rockers, stating they are connected to the deaths of more than a dozen infants over the past decade.
House passes bill offering federal protection to Supreme Court family members
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House passes bill offering federal protection to Supreme Court family members
June 14 (UPI) -- The House on Tuesday voted to approve providing federal security protections to family members of Supreme Court justices.
Sierra Space to train astronauts at Kennedy Space Center for Orbital Reef
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sierra Space to train astronauts at Kennedy Space Center for Orbital Reef
June 14 (UPI) -- Sierra Space announced the company will open an astronaut training center at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where astronauts will train to build and operate the new Orbital Reef space station.
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
June 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 10 users beginning on Wednesday.
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17
June 14 (UPI) -- A committee of FDA experts on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement