June 15, 2022 / 10:31 AM

NHTSA: 273 Tesla Autopilot crashes reported since July 2021

By Doug Cunningham
NHTSA: 273 Tesla Autopilot crashes reported since July 2021
The driver of a Tesla Model S, like the one pictured, was killed in May 2016 during a test drive in autopilot mode. An NHTSA report Wednesday said there have been 273 crashes of Tesla vehicles using Autopilot since July 2021. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA

June 15 (UPI) -- There have been 273 reported crashes of Tesla vehicles using the company's Autopilot software since July 2021, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report published Wednesday.

That's 70 percent of the 392 total crashes using Level 2 ADAS advanced driver-assistance software reported to NHTSA as of May 15, 2022.

NHTSA said serious injuries or fatalities happened in 11 of the 98 crashes "where crash severity was reported (6 fatal and 5 serious)."

Tesla, Honda and Subaru reported the most Level 2 ADAS crashes, according to the NHTSA. California had 125 Level 2 ADAS crashes, more than any other state.

"New vehicle technologies have the potential to help prevent crashes, reduce crash severity and save lives, and the Department is interested in fostering technologies that are proven to do so; collecting this data is an important step in that effort," Steven Cliff, NHTSA administrator, said Wednesday in a press release.

"As we gather more data, NHTSA will be able to better identify any emerging risks or trends and learn more about how these technologies are performing in the real world," Cliff said.

The NHTSA issued a Standing Order last June requiring automakers to report crashes of vehicles using Level 2 ADAS systems within 30 seconds of a crash.

ADAS and ADS are advanced driver-assistance technologies.

Tesla's version, Autopilot, allows drivers to give up physical control of their vehicles to software, but require drivers to maintain attention.

Federal regulators opened an official investigation into Tesla's self-driving system in August of 2021.

