Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.

John Hinckley Jr. (C) is flanked by federal agents as he is driven away from court April 10, 1981. The singer-songwriter planned a concert tour after his release from psychiatric observation this month. UPI File Photo | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A Brooklyn, N.Y., venue on Wednesday canceled a concert planned by John Hinckley Jr., who spent more than three decades in a mental hospital for trying to kill former President Ronald Reagan. Hinckley had planned to hold his first concert appearance July 8 at the Market Hotel. It was scheduled to take place a month after a federal judge ordered him released from psychiatric supervision. Advertisement

Hinckley, 67, spent more than three decades in a mental hospital as part of his insanity defense for shooting Reagan and three others outside the Washington, D.C., Hilton on March 30, 1981. A judge granted his release in 2016, but required a number of restrictions, including living with his mother in Virginia, to ensure Hinckley wouldn't veer into violence again.

Hinckley had acute psychosis at the time of the shooting and said he carried out the attack to impress actor Jodie Foster.

The Market Hotel said it canceled the concert appearance out of a fear of backlash amid a "dangerously radicalized, reactionary climate." The venue added that it initially allowed Hinckley to hold the concert because it "sends a message that mental health issues and a criminal past can be recovered from and atoned for, after serving one's debt to society and getting real treatment."

"If we were going to host an event for the principle, and potentially put others at risk in doing so, it shouldn't be for some stunt booking -- no offense to the artist," the Market Hotel said in an Instagram post. "We might feel differently if we believed the music was important and transcended the infamy, but that's just not the case here."

Deadline reported that Hinckley is a singer-songwriter who has released his music on YouTube and other streaming sites online. He planned what he described as a "redemption tour" coinciding with his release from psychiatric observation, The New York Times reported.

Hinckley celebrated his release just after midnight.

"After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!" he tweeted early Wednesday.