Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2022 / 8:11 PM

Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.

By Danielle Haynes
Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.
John Hinckley Jr. (C) is flanked by federal agents as he is driven away from court April 10, 1981. The singer-songwriter planned a concert tour after his release from psychiatric observation this month. UPI File Photo | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A Brooklyn, N.Y., venue on Wednesday canceled a concert planned by John Hinckley Jr., who spent more than three decades in a mental hospital for trying to kill former President Ronald Reagan.

Hinckley had planned to hold his first concert appearance July 8 at the Market Hotel. It was scheduled to take place a month after a federal judge ordered him released from psychiatric supervision.

Advertisement

Hinckley, 67, spent more than three decades in a mental hospital as part of his insanity defense for shooting Reagan and three others outside the Washington, D.C., Hilton on March 30, 1981. A judge granted his release in 2016, but required a number of restrictions, including living with his mother in Virginia, to ensure Hinckley wouldn't veer into violence again.

Hinckley had acute psychosis at the time of the shooting and said he carried out the attack to impress actor Jodie Foster.

RELATED UPI Archives: 40 years ago, Reagan's young presidency was almost ended by assassin's bullet

The Market Hotel said it canceled the concert appearance out of a fear of backlash amid a "dangerously radicalized, reactionary climate." The venue added that it initially allowed Hinckley to hold the concert because it "sends a message that mental health issues and a criminal past can be recovered from and atoned for, after serving one's debt to society and getting real treatment."

Advertisement

"If we were going to host an event for the principle, and potentially put others at risk in doing so, it shouldn't be for some stunt booking -- no offense to the artist," the Market Hotel said in an Instagram post. "We might feel differently if we believed the music was important and transcended the infamy, but that's just not the case here."

Deadline reported that Hinckley is a singer-songwriter who has released his music on YouTube and other streaming sites online. He planned what he described as a "redemption tour" coinciding with his release from psychiatric observation, The New York Times reported.

RELATED UPI Archives: Secret Service agent who helped save Reagan dead at 85

Hinckley celebrated his release just after midnight.

"After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!" he tweeted early Wednesday.

RELATED UPI Archives: John Hinckley Jr. won't be prosecuted for James Brady murder

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee shares video of GOP lawmaker leading tour of Capitol before riots
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee shares video of GOP lawmaker leading tour of Capitol before riots
June 15 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday said it has video of Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., leading a tour of the Capitol a day before the riots.
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
June 15 (UPI) -- The Navy announced it has fired its fifth officer in less than a week with little explanation other than they were relieved of their duties "due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command."
FDA panel recommends approval of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines for young children
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA panel recommends approval of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines for young children
June 15 (UPI) -- A Food and Drug Administration panel of experts voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages six months to five years.
Biden pledges additional $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden pledges additional $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine
June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday another $1 billion in aid for Ukraine, following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House confirmed.
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
June 15 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 303 points on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike.
Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
June 15 (UPI) -- Amid persistent concerns about rising costs in the U.S. the Federal Reserve on Wednesday did something it hasn't done in almost 30 years -- hike key interest rates by .75%.
N.Y. court: 'Happy' the elephant can't use habeas corpus rights to end zoo detention
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. court: 'Happy' the elephant can't use habeas corpus rights to end zoo detention
June 15 (UPI) -- The New York Court of Appeals has ruled that "Happy" the elephant has no human writ of habeas corpus rights that would allow her to challenge her imprisonment at the Bronx Zoo.
Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
June 15 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert who has helped lead the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
EPA: 'Forever chemicals' harm health at lower levels than previously thought
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
EPA: 'Forever chemicals' harm health at lower levels than previously thought
June 15 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday issued updated health advisories on "forever chemicals," or PFAS, warning that they cause negative health effects at much lower levels than previously thought.
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles that could roll away when in park
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles that could roll away when in park
June 15 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles because they could roll away even if in the transmissions are in the Park position, according to the national Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement