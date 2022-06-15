Trending
June 15, 2022

Jan. 6 committee shares video of GOP lawmaker leading tour of Capitol before riots

By Daniel Uria

June 15 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday said it has video of Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., leading a tour of the Capitol a day before the riots.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent a letter to Loudermilk stating that surveillance footage showed him leading a tour of about 10 individuals, including some who took part in the riots at the Capitol the following day.

"Based on our review of surveillance video, social media activity and witness accounts, we understand you led a tour group through parts of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5, 2021," Thompson wrote. "That group stayed for several hours, despite the complex being closed to the public on that day."

Thompson noted that the tourists photographed and recorded areas of the complex "not typically of interest to tourists" such as hallways, staircases and security checkpoints.

RELATED Jan. 6 culminates three modern days of infamy in American history

"The behavior of these individuals during the Jan. 5, 2021, tour, raises concerns about their activity and intent while inside the Capitol complex," Thompson wrote.

He added that two people seen in the tour video were also filmed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, with one carrying a flagpole that appeared to be sharpened at the tip and said it was "for a certain person" while making an "aggressive jabbing motion."

The same person filmed a video threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Senate Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

RELATED House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'

The committee had previously asked Loudermilk for information regarding the tour last month, but he denied leading the group and called on the Capitol Police to release tapes showing the meeting.

Capitol Police then determined that there was "no evidence" Loudermilk led the tour.

"We do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious," it said.

RELATED Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results

