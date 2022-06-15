White House officials to meet with DACA recipients on 10th anniversary

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., surrounded by supporters of DACA, joins Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin at a press conference to mark the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and other top White House officials will meet with 20 so-called "Dreamers" to talk about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on its 10th anniversary Wednesday. The program, created under former President Barack Obama, protects undocumented immigrants brought into the country as minors by their parents. The program, created by executive order, remains in legal limbo with Congress stalled on enshrining the program in law. Advertisement

The Trump administration tried and failed to get rid of the program as part of its effort to clamp down on immigration. Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, who ushered in the law, said she was surprised the program has held up in the face of Congressional inaction.

"DACA was intended to be temporary, in light of Congress' inability to pass a Dream Act," Napolitano told CBS News. "There's still a need for it until Congress acts."

In July 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen outlawed the DACA program and prevented new applicants. The Justice Department appealed to the conservative fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Texas and eight other states led by conservatives have argued that they face irreparable harm because they bear extra costs from providing healthcare, education and law enforcement protection to DACA recipients.

There are more than 600,000 DACA recipients nationwide.

On Twitter Wednesday, Obama called for DACA to become permanent as law.

"For all they have done for our nation, and all they will continue to do, DACA recipients and their families deserve better," he said. "On the 10th anniversary of DACA, let's redouble our efforts to build a commonsense immigration system that offers these Americans a pathway to citizenship."