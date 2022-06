President Joe Biden shakes hands with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, during an event to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month at the White House on June 25, 2021. Biden will speak on Pride Month on Wednesday. | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks in celebration of Pride Month from the White House on Wednesday. The monthly designation of LGBTQ Pride Month is meant to reflect on the progress made for justice, inclusion and equality for the community, White House officials said. Advertisement

Biden is expected to speak at 4 p.m., EDT.

"I often say that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. This month, we celebrate generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought to make the possibilities of our nation real for every American," Biden said on May 31 in issuing a proclamation for the month.

Biden said then that members of the LGBTQI+ community, particularly people of color and trans people, continue to face discrimination and efforts to undermine their rights. He pointed to a series of laws that focuses on the trans community.

"An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in states across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to healthcare," Biden said.

"These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain. All of this compounded has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, 45% of whom seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year."