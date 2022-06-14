Trending
June 14, 2022 / 7:34 PM

'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency

By Simon Druker
1/3
Floodwaters make a road through Yellowstone National Park impassible as the park remained closed Tuesday and is expected to remain that way through at least Wednesday, according to the National Parks Service. Photo courtesy National Parks Service

June 14 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park was closed Tuesday and will stay that way through at least Wednesday because of "extremely hazardous" conditions caused by heavy flooding, the National Park Service confirmed.

"All inbound traffic through all entrances is closed at this time due to extremely hazardous conditions from unprecedented amounts of rainfall. Roads in the northern portion of the park are also closed due to heavy flooding and rockslides," the NPS said in a statement, while its website displayed pictures of roads made impassible by floodwaters.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster Tuesday because of the flooding.

Gianforte confirmed on Twitter the state's National Guard had evacuated 12 people who had been living near the park late Monday.

RELATED Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding

"In addition to declaring a statewide disaster, we are pursuing an expedited presidential disaster declaration to help cover the costs communities face," Gianforte wrote on Twitter.

A number of small communities bordering the park were cut off by the flooding and without power or drinkable water.

Segments of the park's paved road were eroded and washed out in several places.

RELATED Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic

A video posted by the NPS on Twitter Monday captured the scope of the mudslides and torrential water coursing through the north end of the 2.21-million-acre park.

The NPS shared more photos and video of the damage on its Flickr account.

The park service said it "will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available."

RELATED Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans

The forecast issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday predicted isolated thunderstorms passing through the park, with strong winds developing across much of the area.

"Some rivers and streams will continue to have high water levels with minor flooding possible," according to the forecast.

