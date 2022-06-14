Trending
June 14, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end

By Sommer Brokaw
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
Spirit Airlines will decide on competing offers between JetBlue and Frontier by the end of June, the board said Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines' board said Tuesday it will decide between competing bids from JetBlue and Frontier by the end of the month.

The board postponed a meeting where shareholders were expected to vote on the existing Frontier deal from June 10 to June 30 to review the bids.

"The board expects to bring the process to a conclusion and provide an update to stockholders ahead of the Special Meeting of Spirit Stockholders scheduled for Thursday, June 30," Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prior to the meeting, the board will be in talks with JetBlue over the proposal it received from the airline on June 6, and will continue "to work with Frontier under the terms of the existing merger agreement between Spirit and Frontier," according to the statement.

"As part of this process, Frontier and JetBlue are being given access to the same due diligence information, on the same terms," Christie added.

JetBlue improved upon previous offers to buyout Spirit Airlines on June 6, saying it would pay Spirit $350 million, a portion of which would include a cash payment to shareholders, if regulators do not approve the acquisition.

The proposal came after Frontier Airlines agreed to pay $250 million to Spirit if its deal didn't win regulatory approval.

"Spirit continues to be bound by the terms of its merger agreement with Frontier, under which a 'superior proposal,' is defined as being both reasonably capable of being consummated and more favorable to Spirit's stockholders from a financial point of view," according to Spirit Airlines statement.

"Also, Spirit is providing information requested by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission for both proposed transactions as part of the ongoing regulatory review process."

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
June 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151 points on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting Wednesday.
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
June 14 (UPI) -- Several congressional races are up for grabs in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina, where voters cast ballots Tuesday in the states' primaries.
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
June 14 (UPI) -- A man who calls himself the "pro-life Spider Man" scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma City, the 50-story Devon Tower, on Tuesday morning to protest abortion.
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
June 14 (UPI) -- An autopsy report released by the Medical Examiner in Orange County, Florida, determined that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson exceeded the weight limit of a ride he fell from in March at ICON Park.
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the AFL-CIO and told the unions' convention Tuesday in Philadelphia that the improving fortune of American companies lies in the strength of its workers.
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
June 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that it has pushed back its third public hearing by one day due to "technical issues."
Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power
June 14 (UPI) -- Powerful storms swept through Ohio late Monday, leaving tens of thousands of people without power into Tuesday morning.
Cryptocurrency companies lay off hundreds amid recession fears
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Cryptocurrency companies lay off hundreds amid recession fears
June 14 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchanges are laying off hundreds of employees as values plummet amid fears of a recession.
Inflation for U.S. producers up almost 11% over past year, federal index shows
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Inflation for U.S. producers up almost 11% over past year, federal index shows
June 14 (UPI) -- A key gauge released Tuesday showed that prices for U.S. producers rose almost 11% last month, compared to May 2021, in another signal that inflation is the top concern in an economy still recovering from COVID-19.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expands protections for legal abortion ahead of SCOTUS decision
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expands protections for legal abortion ahead of SCOTUS decision
June 14 (UPI) -- Anticipating a move against legal abortion by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court, New York has expanded protections for people seeking and providing the procedure and promised to be a "safe harbor" for women.
