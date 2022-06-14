Trending
U.S. News
June 14, 2022 / 9:42 AM

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expands protections for legal abortion ahead of SCOTUS decision

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Abortion-rights protesters march across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City during the "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally on May 14. New York's governor signed several bills into law on Monday to expand protections for the medical procedure. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Anticipating an imminent move against legal abortion by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court, the state of New York has expanded protections for people seeking and providing the procedure and promised to be a "safe harbor" for women's right to choose.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed six bills into law on Monday that are designed to build on protections for legal abortion in the state. The Democratic governor lobbied lawmakers for the bills after a leaked Supreme Court opinion in May signaled that it's preparing to strike down the high court's landmark 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade, which made abortion legal nationwide.

The rare leak of a Supreme Court opinion set off a wave of protests -- including both abortion-rights activists and anti-abortion demonstrators -- and prompted an internal investigation to find whoever released the document to the press.

After signing the bills, Hochul promised that New York will be a "safe harbor" for women who seek legal abortions, and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado condemned the high court's apparent designs against Roe vs. Wade.

"Reproductive rights are human rights, and today we are signing landmark legislation to further protect them and all who wish to access them in New York State," Hochul said in a statement upon signing the bills on Monday.

"The women of New York will never be subjected to government-mandated pregnancies. Not here. Not now. Not ever."

Abortion-rights demonstrators walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City during the "Bans Off Our Bodies" march on May 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"New York refuses to sit back and allow the Supreme Court to reverse years of progress by taking away a woman's right to make choices about her own body," Delgado added.

"We will provide a safe haven for women in New York with this nation-leading package of legislation signed into law today which protects a patient's rights and empowers reproductive healthcare providers. New York will never stop fighting to make sure that women who are seeking safe, accessible abortion services receive them."

The state's new laws include protection against unlawful interference of abortion rights, protection for abortion providers and a ban against medical malpractice insurance companies taking action against providers.

One of the bills also directs New York's health commissioner to conduct a study that examines the impact of limited service pregnancy centers.

"The leaked Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe vs. Wade sent shockwaves throughout the nation," New York Senate Democratic leader Andrea Stewart Cousins said in a statement.

"Taking away the right to safe and legal abortion care will harm women's health and relegate women to second-class citizens with no right to bodily autonomy."

Although the leaked Supreme Court opinion -- written by conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and supported by the other five conservative justices -- is authentic, it does not represent the final ruling. The impending decision on Roe vs. Wade is contained in a Mississippi abortion case that was argued before the high court in December. That ruling is expected before the Supreme Court's term ends later this month, or possibly early next month.

The term is also the final term for Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who has served on the high court bench since 1994. He will be succeeded by Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's first Supreme Court appointee who was confirmed in April.

Abortion rights advocates march in support of Roe vs. Wade

Abortion rights supporters rally at Orlando City Hall in Florida before joining the Bans Off Our Bodies march on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

