Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2022 / 6:15 PM

Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts

By Simon Druker
1/3
Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts
Vice President Kamala Harris convened a roundtable Tuesday, to discuss the potential impact the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade could have on several sectors. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris convened a panel of experts Tuesday to discuss the potential consequences if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"I've asked these -- these experts to be here to talk with me about how we might best prepare the American people for the consequences of what this decision will be -- in terms of their life and the choices that they are able to make and have a right to make -- so that, at the very least, folks can be prepared," Harris said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I do believe that overturning Roe could clear the way for challenges to other fundamental rights, including the right to use contraception and -- and same-sex marriage."

Law, privacy and technology experts joined Harris to unpack the potential implications of the Supreme Court possibly overturning the 1973 decision, which has since protected a pregnant woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

RELATED Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower

Harris touched on potential impacts to privacy and data, as well access to in vitro fertilization.

Advertisement

"One is the issue of data privacy and the potential that if Roe is overturned, that states that have criminalized abortion could subpoena a woman's personal data," she said in a statement.

"I have a concern that if Roe is overturned, states with abortion bans could potentially restrict IVF if their definition of life begins at the point of fertilization."

If the landmark case is overturned, abortion would no longer be a protected federal right, and states could individually ban or permit abortion.

In early May, the court confirmed a leaked draft opinion to overturn the abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade that was leaked anonymously is authentic, but also cautioned the draft is not necessarily the final word on the matter.

RELATED There is no one 'religious view' on abortion

Abortion rights advocates march in support of Roe vs. Wade

Abortion rights supporters rally at Orlando City Hall in Florida before joining the Bans Off Our Bodies march on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expands protections for legal abortion ahead of SCOTUS decision

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
June 14 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he was "comfortable with the framework" of a bipartisan deal on legislation to improve gun safety and mental health support.
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
June 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151 points on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting Wednesday.
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
June 14 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines' board said Tuesday it will decide between competing bids from JetBlue and Frontier by the end of the month.
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
June 14 (UPI) -- Several congressional races are up for grabs in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina, where voters cast ballots Tuesday in the states' primaries.
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
June 14 (UPI) -- A man who calls himself the "pro-life Spider Man" scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma City, the 50-story Devon Tower, on Tuesday morning to protest abortion.
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
June 14 (UPI) -- An autopsy report released by the Medical Examiner in Orange County, Florida, determined that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson exceeded the weight limit of a ride he fell from in March at ICON Park.
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the AFL-CIO and told the unions' convention Tuesday in Philadelphia that the improving fortune of American companies lies in the strength of its workers.
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
June 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that it has pushed back its third public hearing by one day due to "technical issues."
Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power
June 14 (UPI) -- Powerful storms swept through Ohio late Monday, leaving tens of thousands of people without power into Tuesday morning.
Cryptocurrency companies lay off hundreds amid recession fears
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cryptocurrency companies lay off hundreds amid recession fears
June 14 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchanges are laying off hundreds of employees as values plummet amid fears of a recession.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
Queen Elizabeth II sets record as second-longest reigning monarch world history
Queen Elizabeth II sets record as second-longest reigning monarch world history
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
Russians destroy bridges to Severodonetsk as battle for Donbas enters 3rd month
Russians destroy bridges to Severodonetsk as battle for Donbas enters 3rd month
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement